Alvin Bragg, Manhattan DA says Trump created false expectations about his arrest

Donald Trump is being rebuked by Manhattan’s district attorney. According to him, the ex-president is at fault for this week’s chaos before the grand jury. After Republicans demanded an investigation into Bragg’s conviction of Trump, Alvin Bragg sent a letter to Congress stating that Donald Trump had created the false expectation that Trump would be arrested. Bragg’s letters come as the grand jury was postponed twice in one week.  

