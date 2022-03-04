Although I’d love to have a weird-themed wedding, experts have called the idea “risky”.

A BRIDE is insisting on a Harry Potter-themed marriage and wants an owl to be the ring bearer. Experts say this is a risky move.

She sought out advice from Grouchy_Shelter_5221 on Reddit as she planned the big event.

An owl could be the ring bearer. He would then fly the rings down the aisle during the ceremony. Newsweek reports.

Grouchy_Shelter was skeptical of the idea, warning that the birds might not be able to do the task even if they are trained.

They wrote: “Now, in theory, this could be done after all 9 times out of 10 they’ll do exactly as I want it’s just the 1 time I’m worried about and I don’t exactly want to take that risk with wedding rings.”

Redditor, instead, offered to bring some owls to ceremony for photo opportunities and a quick falconry display.

Their friend was not thrilled by the idea.

“My friend is upset with me saying she has seen how well I’ve trained them and has complete confidence they won’t mess up, and how this would be such a huge thing for the wedding,”The user wrote.

