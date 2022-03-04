Lauren Boebert Doesn’t Regret Heckling Biden at State of the Union

Controversial congresswoman Lauren Boebert isn’t backing down in the face of bipartisan criticism after she heckled President Biden at the State of the Union just as he was about to reference his late son Beau. The president was speaking about veterans who later died of cancer, like his son Beau, who had brain cancer. She defended herself on Fox News, blaming Biden for the deaths of 13 troops in Afghanistan who were killed during a terrorist attack as the U.S. ended their occupation of the country.