Almelo stabbing: Topless man fires crossbow at police in intense balcony shootout

This is the terrifying moment a man fires a bow in a daring attempt to scare the police during an intense standoff.

Police responded to a stabbing attack in Almelo, Netherlands, on Friday September 17.

The video of the suspect holding the mechanical device on his third-floor balcony and then firing towards the ground was circulated online.

As the man shouts and raises his crossbow in midair, officers keep a safe distance.

The suspect then returns to his flat, where officers arrested him.

Dutch police, confirmed two people had died and a third was injured







(Image: Ruptly)



Earlier on Friday morning, the police tweeted a situation was ongoing involving armed officers in the town of Almelo and warned the public not to come near.

They said: “The situation there is not safe at the moment. So do not come to the location.

“At the stabbing incident at the Mth Steynstraat in #Almelo two people died.

“A third victim sustained injuries. One suspect was arrested and is being treated for injuries.







(Image: Ruptly)



“The further police investigation is ongoing.”

A “GRIP-3” emergency was also declared, which allows the emergency services to work more closely together to respond to the incident and indicates there was a threat to the general population.

The police released an updated press release confirming that the suspect was a 28-year old man who has been trained in several martial arts.

The man was taken to hospital and eventually arrested.

In the apartment where he resides, two bodies were discovered. The identity of the victims remains under investigation.

Almelo, a small town with 73,000 inhabitants, is located 150 km (95 miles) east Amsterdam. It is close to the Dutch border and Germany.

For more stories from the Daily Star, sign up to one of our newsletters here.