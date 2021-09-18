G Eazy Rapper Arrested After Being Involved In A Violent Bar Fight!

Rapper G-Eazy was allegedly involved in a bar brawl last week. PEOPLE reports that the 32-year-old rapper, real name Gerald Gillum, was arrested on Monday afternoon due to his connection with an altercation that took place near the Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel in New York City around 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 10. One man was punched during the fight by the rapper, causing redness and swelling to his head. He later refused medical attention. Another victim was also punched.

G-Eazy was subsequently charged with assault. He was issued a ticket for a desk appearance. TMZ reports that a man from the opposing group said that that one of G-Eazy’s friends hit him in the head with a glass bottle, and he had to go to the hospital to deal with the resulting injury.

This isn’t the first time that G-Eazy has had trouble with the law. After a fight at a nightclub in 2018, G-Eazy was convicted for assault, drug possession, resisting arrest, and resisting arrest. This sentence gave him two years probation, a fine of 80,000 Krona (about $9,000), and 6,500 Krona (about $810) as restitution to his attacker.

Ironically, the rapper released his new single “Breakdown” with Demi Lovato on Friday, and the music video directly confronts Issues that they have both had In the past. Headlines about the rapper like “Did He Cheat?” “G-Eazy Breaks Social Media Silence After Arrest” and “G-Eazy Gets Cozy with Mystery Woman” appear in the video.

“Been fighting my demons, but they ain’t fighting fair / But I keep saying that everything’s alright, I swear,” G-Eazy raps on the track. “All alone in a dark space, ain’t no light in there / What’s f—– up is I might actually like it there.”

“This is one of my favorite songs off the album, it’s a real deep record about being human and what comes with it. We’ve all been through breakdowns,” G-Eazy said in an Instagram video about the new track. His album, These Things Happen Too set to release on Sept. 24.