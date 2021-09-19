All You Need To Know About Tottenham Vs Chelsea Clash: Match Timings, Where To Watch, ODDS, & More

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side welcome Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s dismal display away at Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur is aiming to end Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season after their own positive start was brought to a sudden halt after a disastrous display away at Crystal Palace last weekend.

After goals by Wilfried Zaha, and a brace from debutant Odsonne Edwardouard, Tottenham suffered a 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park. This was Nuno Espirito Sante’s first loss as Spurs manager.

Just hours later, Chelsea continued their stellar start to proceedings with a comfortable 3-0 victory at home to Aston Villa, marquee summer signing Romelu Lukaku notching twice as he continues to show he was worth every penny of the £97m the Blues paid to bring him back to the club.

The match will start at 4:30 pm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday 19 September. Thomas Tuchel was just appointed as Chelsea manager. The German guided the Blues to an away victory over Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea has not been beaten by Spurs in the league since November 2018, when goals from Dele Alli, Harry Kane, and Son Heung-Min were enough to comfortably dispatch Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea side.

Tottenham vs Chelsea TV channel and live stream

Anyone keen on tuning into what promises to be a huge Premier League clash will be able to watch the game on either Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Premier League.

Those preferring to stream the contest can do so via Sky Go, providing they are a Sky subscriber. Alternatively, the match can be streamed via Now TV.

Match Odds

Tottenham vs Chelsea odds:

Tottenham 7/2

Draw 11/4

Chelsea 4/5

Team News

Tottenham hopes to see the return of Son. Son missed the Selhurst Park trip last Saturday because he was ill and had to withdraw from the 3-0 loss. Santo will likely make several changes to his team after the Palace defeat.

While he will need to make these changes without having any first-team regulars available, Eric Dier (Steven Bergwijn), Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romaro, Cristian Romero, and Davinson Sanchez all have doubts. Japhet Tandanga will serve his first three-game suspension.

If you’re a Blues fan, the injury list for Chelsea is much easier to read. Tuchel’s side seems almost fully fit and N’Golo Kante is the only one who is likely to be absent.

As he continues his recovery from his knock against Liverpool, the Frenchman will not be able to travel to Tottenham.