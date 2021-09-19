1.5 million Covid vaccine booster injection letters have been mailed out

Boosters will be available for those aged 50 and over, people living and working in care homes for the elderly, and frontline health and social care workers who had a second dose at least 6 months ago

More than 1.5 million people will begin getting their invites for Covid booster jabs tomorrow.

If they have had their second dose within six months, they will be able to book the top-up vaccine.

Anyone over 50, those living in and caring for elderly people, as well as frontline health and social workers, are eligible for boosters.

Anyone aged 16 to 65 who falls in the Covid-at-risk group (who were included within priority groups 1 through 9 during the initial vaccine rollout), and all patients clinically extremely vulnerable will be eligible for a jab.

Dr Nikki Kanani of the Covid vaccination programme said: “The NHS Covid vaccination programme has already prevented 24 million cases and saved more than 112,000 lives.

“As we head into winter we should not drop our guard.

“Getting a top-up vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from this cruel virus.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid added: “Booster doses will protect the most vulnerable through the winter months.

“I urge everyone who receives a letter or text to get their jab as soon as possible so we can strengthen the wall of defence across the country that each vaccine brings.”

A total of 77 million armpits have been jabbed. This has prevented an estimated 24 million infections and saved 112,000 lives.

Hospital hubs have begun to vaccinate frontline health care workers with third jabs.

Those who book boosters can choose to receive the Pfizer vaccination or half a dosage of Moderna.

People who receive an invitation can book their appointment at www.NHS.uk/covid-vaccination and those who cannot go online can instead call 119.

NHS England announced that more invitations will soon be distributed.

NHS England announced that local health teams would prioritise eligible care home residents and staff, and offer a booster vaccination by November 1.