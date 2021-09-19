Are Ryan Ignasiak and Brett Ignasiak From MAFS Still Together?

The reality series Married at First Sight remains one of the most entertaining datings shows with its exciting premise of two strangers marrying upon the first time they meet.
Among Season 13 newlyweds are Ryan and Brett Ignasiak, who decided to take the plunge and seemed pretty happy with the experts’ choice. However, it wasn’t long before the two seemed like they were headed for divorce because of their differences.
The couple had completely different reasons for signing up for the experimental show. Ryan, a longtime MAFS fan and a hopeless romantic, was eager to find a wife and put his complete trust in the process.
Brett wanted to get married as soon as possible. Ryan was concerned that if he didn’t marry soon and have kids, he wouldn’t be an active father and have the opportunity to play sports with these children.
Another factor that seemed to threaten the couple was politics. Brett knows that she and Ryan have very opposite sets of political beliefs, and in the earlier episodes, she wasn’t sure if they could overcome that. The couple seems to have struggled along their journey, and fans want to know if they are still together after Decision Day.
Is Ryan Ignasiak, the ‘MAFS” couple, still together?
Ryan and Brett are not currently together. Because their social media accounts were private, it was impossible to find their pictures together. Plus, the show asks each couple not to disclose the status of their relationship until the season finale of Married at First Sight has aired. Many reports claim that Ryan and Brett ultimately decided to divorce on Decision Day.
Even though the rumors regarding Brett and Ryan aren’t looking good, the duo seems to be putting some work in when it comes to their marriage. They were able to bond over their shared interest in starting a family. Ryan and Brett don’t have children, but they consider themselves parents because they have dogs.
The MAFS stars spoke with Pastor Cal Roberson and discussed their feelings for each other for the first time. Brett revealed to her husband in Episode 8, “I have a crush on you.” Unfortunately, her husband could not reciprocate the same feelings, but Ryan shared that he had hope for their marriage. This seemed to be enough for Brett, who was pleased to discover that Ryan felt that he could develop feelings for his MAFS wife at some point.
At the start of the season, fans were skeptical about the Texas couple and whether they could have any chance of success. When Decision Day comes around, we will all know the truth. You can watch new episodes of Married at First Sight Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.