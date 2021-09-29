Mel Thompson Husband Confirms Death Of YouTube Makeup Artist At The Age Of 35

Mel Thompson’s husband revealed the YouTube makeup artist passed away at the age of 35 after her Ehlers-Danlos syndrome diagnosis.

Puffin Thompson, the husband of YouTuber Mel Thompson, confirmed the death on Sunday. Although the cause of death is still unknown, he said that health issues had been disclosed.

Puffin announced the news in an emotional post and called the 35-year-old “a pillar for our family.” He wrote in a heartbreaking post: “Mel sadly passed away yesterday. It’s really hard to just choose 10 photos.

“We lost a beautiful person. It’s great to see how loved she was. And she loved all you right back.”

While her cause of death is unknown, someone commented on her last video that the make-up artist had been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which affects skin, joints, and blood vessels.

Mel had 169,000 YouTube subscribers. She posted reviews of makeup brands and tutorials to help you create your own look.