Mel Thompson Husband Confirms Death Of YouTube Makeup Artist At The Age Of 35

Mel Thompson’s husband revealed the YouTube makeup artist passed away at the age of 35 after her Ehlers-Danlos syndrome diagnosis.
Puffin Thompson, the husband of YouTuber Mel Thompson, confirmed the death on Sunday. Although the cause of death is still unknown, he said that health issues had been disclosed.
Puffin announced the news in an emotional post and called the 35-year-old “a pillar for our family.” He wrote in a heartbreaking post: “Mel sadly passed away yesterday. It’s really hard to just choose 10 photos.
“We lost a beautiful person. It’s great to see how loved she was. And she loved all you right back.”
While her cause of death is unknown, someone commented on her last video that the make-up artist had been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which affects skin, joints, and blood vessels.
Mel had 169,000 YouTube subscribers. She posted reviews of makeup brands and tutorials to help you create your own look.
TRIBUTES FROM BEAUTY COMMUNITY
“I’m so deeply saddened and shocked. My thoughts are with friends and family …. truly heartbreaking,” wrote Lisa Eldridge, a professional makeup artist whose work has graced the covers of countless fashion magazines and whose makeup line is a celebrity favorite.
“Rest in peace Mel, thank you for always being so wonderful xxxxxx,” Lisa signed off.
‘SUFFERED WITH A SMILE’
Despite battling undisclosed health issues, Mel’s fans remember her as always having a smile on her face.
WAYNE GOSS CELEBRATES MEL
Makeup artist Wayne Goss shared a tribute for the fellow artist, writing “she was loved by so many.”
A MENTOR
Andrew Gordon saw Mel as a mentor and celebrates her life as one of his best friends and inspirations.
A GIRL OF MANY TALENTS
Rachel Rentfro shared a tribute for Mel, highlighting her many talents and successes.
LARGE FOLLOWING
At the time of her death, Mel amassed an Instagram following of over 58k followers.
Her YouTube channel has more than 170k subscribers.
NAIL ARTIST TRIBUTE
Mel’s nail artist shared a photo of the creator along with a lengthy and touching tribute.
MEL HONORING HER CHILDREN
In May, Mel had posted a Mother’s Day message honoring her four children.
“I grew up always saying I would never have kids,” The beauty influencer wrote.
“Here I am today with 4 and I wouldn’t trade places with anyone.”
COSMETIC BRANDS PAY TRIBUTE
Cosmetic brands including Kokie Cosmetics are remembering the beauty creator on their socials.
WHO IS MEL THOMPSON’S HUSBAND?
Puffin Thompson is the husband of the popular YouTuber Mel Thompson.
His Instagram bio reads: “Father, husband, mechanic, motorcycle rider. If lost please return to @Mel.thomp.”
The vlogger would often share snaps of her husband with her 58,000 Instagram followers.
TOTAL DISBELIEF
Twitter use Jaime French is in total disbelief as she memorializes the star.
MOURNED BY MANY
The beauty community far and wide mourns Mel’s passing.
FANS LEARNED ENGLISH FROM MEL’S VIDEOS
Twitter user Liz remembers watching Mel’s YouTube videos to learn English as she pays tribute to the late star.
‘IF SUNSHINE WAS A PERSON’
Twitter user Shae will remember Mel as sunshine personified.
COLLABORATION COMPANY SHARES TRIBUTE
Mel collaborated with Syndey Grace Co to design her own palette and they remember her as “strong, humble, sweet, and caring.”
UNFORGETTABLE SMILE
Fellow YouTuber Mallory Brooke shared how she will never forget Mel’s beautiful smile.
