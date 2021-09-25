All of the Best Things to Buy, According to Customers

Insider has rounded up shopping lists from five Aldi fans, and these are their favorite products.

Regular shoppers love the store for their bread, canned goods and nuts.

They also shared their favorite Aldi drinks such as wine, coffee, and kombucha.

Insider has been collecting grocery lists from Aldi Diaries subscribers around the world.

Here are some of the top products they love to shop at this budget-friendly chain.

Rachel Fernandez, a vegetarian shopper, has relied on Aldi for over 4 years

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen take-and-bake deli pizzas are cheap and easy to build on

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen makes it into Aldi’s fan-favorite-product awards every year.

Fernandez prefers to use the $4.99 cheese option on deli pizzas. This allows you to add extra ingredients.

Fernandez’s favorite toppings include caramelized onions and garlic.

Winking Owl wine is affordable and great for batch drinks

Not everyone can get behind Aldi’s $3 Winking Owl wine, but its followers are loyal.

Fernandez uses the inexpensive bottles to make homemade sangria or other batch alcoholic punches.

The chickenless tenders at Aldi are a great meat replacement

Plenty of stores stock plant-based meat alternatives, but Aldi’s prices are largely unmatched.

Fernandez makes her own chickenless tenders from Earth Grown, which Fernandez prepares in her air fryer.

Vegan bartender Emily Anderson picks up some of her favorite cocktail ingredients at Aldi

There’s plenty of fresh, citrus fruits to chose from

Anderson usually picks up three bags of fresh limes, lemons, or oranges for under $10.

Anderson uses the juices in cocktails and the peels to garnish.

Aldi stocks a number of salts that pair nicely with different cocktails

No home bar is complete without fancy salts for rimming margarita glasses and tequila shots.

Anderson adds fine-ground salt in her original cocktails, daiquiris and palomas.

Tea can be a fun ingredient to experiment with in your cocktails

Tea can add a unique burst of flavor to cocktails.

Anderson suggested trying peppermint, chamomile and whiskey with honey or chai with the rum punch.

George Arkley buys all of her Mediterranean-diet essentials at Aldi in the UK

Marinated king prawns can be thrown right on the grill

Although they’re on the higher side of Aldi’s price range, the Tasty Catch’s marinated king prawns are a great splurge for a barbecue.

Arkley suggested the garlic, chili, coriander, and pepper flavor.

Aldi’s canned beans, veggies, and fish can’t be beat

One of the cheapest ways to stick to the



Mediterranean diet

is to stock your pantry with plenty of canned products like beans, veggies, and fish.

Black beans, chickpeas and butter beans can all be added to veggie burgers and other dishes. You can also use canned tomatoes in sauces and stews.

Arkley also said that tinned fish tastes the same regardless of price. Aldi is super affordable.

Olive oil is an essential part of the Med diet

If you’re following the Med diet, olive oil can really start eating away at your food budget since it’s used in pretty much every dish.

Aldi stocks affordable bottles. Arkley also recommends Aldi’s chili-, garlic-infused oils to add flavor.

Katie Kelly has been coming back to Aldi every week for 5 years

The store’s Greek yogurt can be used for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Plain Greek yogurt is a versatile kitchen staple.

Kelly enjoys the yogurt with fruit and cereal, and can also use it to thicken smoothies or as a substitute for sour cream in tacos.

She gets her daily boost of caffeine from Café Bustelo’s ground coffee

Aldi has several options when it comes to coffee, but Kelly swears by the Café Bustelo grounds.

It is used to make two shots every morning of espresso, which she then pairs with honey, vanilla extract and oat milk.

Aldi stocks both name-brand and its own kombucha

Even with name-brand options on the shelves, Kelly recommended Aldi’s VitaLife kombucha.

Berry Nirvana is her favourite flavor.

Courtney Nuss is a solo Aldi shopper who sticks to a tight budget

Aldi has some of the most affordable cashews around

If you’re always on the go or looking for easy snack ideas, Nuss recommended cashews.

Aldi sells bags of nuts for as low as $5.

Happy Farms provolone slices make lunches easy

Investing in low-cost sandwich fixings can really make a difference in your monthly grocery budget, according to Nuss.

To make affordable ham and cheese sandwiches, she picks up Happy Farm’s provolone and Specially Selected Black Forest Ham at Aldi.

To bring simple sandwiches to the next level, she also picks up an Italian loaf

Nuss reaches for the Italian loaf at Aldi, which she slices and heats in the oven right before eating.

The bread is affordable at less than $3 and can be used to make breakfast toast, sandwiches, or side dishes.

