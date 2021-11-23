Alison Sweeney is returning as Sami Brady to Peacock’s ‘Days of Our Lives, A Very Salem Christmas’

Alison Sweeney, who will be reprising her duties during the holidays, will return home to celebrate. “Days of Our Lives” role as Sami Brady for Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas”Monday, NBCUniversal’s streaming service announced holiday movie.

The Peacock special, which marks the debut of a holiday movie for the long-running NBC soap, will air Thursday, Dec. 16.

“Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas” Follow Will Horton as his screenplay is written before Christmas Eve. Using everyone’s favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes, he creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem — but with several twists and turns you’ll never see coming.

Sweeney returns as Sami Brady. She played this role for more than 25-years “DOOL,”Enjoy a holiday extra “which will be bringing the fan-favorite troublemaker, who doesn’t let anything stand in the way of getting what she wants, back to Salem,” per Peacock.

In this first glimpse image, you can see Sweeney in Sami. “A Very Salem Christmas”You can see the photo in the above.

“Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas” also stars Deidre Hall, Eileen Davidson, Jackée Harry, Drake Hogestyn, Camila Banus, Chandler Massey, Ari Zucker, Raven Bowens, Eric Martsolf, Billy Flynn, Paul Telfer, Lindsay Arnold, Lucas Adams, Carson Boatman, Greg Rikaart, Dan Feuerriegel, Zach Tinker and Blake Berris.

The “DOOL”After the success of its original, holiday movie was ordered by Peacock “Days of Our Lives”Limited series “Beyond Salem,”The show debuted on September 10th and featured many fan-favorite scenes from the NBC soap.

“Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas” is executive produced by Ken Corday with Albert Alarr as co-executive producer. Ron Carlivati is the head writer.

The “Days of Our Lives”Corday Productions and Sony Pictures Television produced the holiday movie.