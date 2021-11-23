French ‘black alien’According to some, the fingers of the victim are sliced off in order to make claws.

A 33-year-old man from France has dedicated his entire life to becoming a “black alien” – so much so, he has apparently had two fingers of his fingers chopped off to create a ‘claw’.

Anthony Loffredo has no problem with the operating table. His Instagram platform (@anon_loffredo) is used by the wannabe extraterrestrial.@the_black_alien_projectTo document his journey with extreme body modifications, he has almost 1 million followers.

Loffredo seemed to have recently traveled to Mexico to undergo the obscure surgery.

“On the other side of the world to continue my project,”He added that the procedure is captioned. “one more dream that has just come true.”

Loffredo shared the final result on the platform, declaring that his transformation was now. “34%” complete. Some users weren’t happy.

“Blatant disrespect to those that are unfortunate to have lost limbs and look for ways to function as the human body should,”One user wrote.

Another concerned individual said: “Wow! I’m curious at what point will these modifications effect your ability to live a healthy life.”

Self-described “black alien”For his remarkable transformation, he covered himself with tattoos and piercings.

Loffredo had his nose surgically removed in Spain – after the operation was illegal in his native country. Loffredo even tried to split his tongue and had dermal implants placed in his face.

He spoke to the French paper Midi Libre 2017: “From a very young age, I have been passionate about mutations and transformations of the human body.”

“I had a click when I was a security guard. I realized that I was not living my life the way I wanted. I stopped everything at 24 and left for Australia,”

“I love getting into the shoes of a scary character. I often settle down somewhere and play a role, especially at night in the dark streets … I explore the contrast between the role I play and myself,” Loffredo added.

Indy100 has reached out to @the_black_alien_project for comment.