Alec Baldwin Faces Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Again for Fatal Rust Set Shooting – Shocking New Details Revealed

Alec Baldwin indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter in relation to Halyna Hutchins’ fatal shooting

A GRAND jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins on a film set.

Baldwin, 65, was charged in the case in January 2023 but the charges were dropped three months later.

Hutchins, 42, was killed when the prop gun Baldwin used during the filming of Rust was discharged. The shooting in La Cienega, New Mexico, also injured director Joel Souza.

The Colt .45 used in the shooting was sent for more forensic testing last summer by special prosecutors, Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis. The gun was reconstructed by experts Lucien and Michael Haag after it broke during FBI testing. It was concluded that the Colt.45 could have only been fired by the pull of the trigger.

Baldwin – who is the main star in Rust and also served as the film’s producer – has said several times that he wasn’t responsible for Hutchins’ death. He said he was told the gun didn’t have any live rounds and that there wasn’t supposed to be any live ammunition on the set. Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins, filed a wrongful death lawsuit shortly after the shooting but it settled in October 2022. The settlement provided insurance funds and a portion of the film’s profits to help the Hutchins’ son, who was nine when his mother was killed. Matthew Hutchins has previously stated that he doesn’t blame Baldwin for the shooting.

However, when Baldwin was first charged with manslaughter, Hutchins’ attorney said the charges were justified. In the first indictment, the initial prosecutors, Mary Carmack-Altwies and Andrea Reeb, held Baldwin responsible for pulling the trigger and for a series of managerial lapses that caused relaxed safety standards on set.

More to follow… For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at The U.S. Sun online.