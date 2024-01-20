Heartfelt Promise: Ashley Cain Commits to Newborn Son After Devastating Loss

Ashley Cain’s Emotional Promise to Newborn Son After the Death of Daughter Azaylia

ASHLEY Cain has made a touching promise to his newborn son Aliyas following the tragic death of his daughter Azaylia.

The proud dad took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that he his baby son had been born.

Ashley, 33, shared a new video of the little tot and sweetly captioned it: “Aliyas, I’ll be right behind you, Son. I will always be near. I’ll follow where you want to go. You have nothing to fear. Daddy.”

The precious clip showed his newborn sucking on his finger, as Ashley affectionately asked: “Are you hungry mate?”

It comes after Ashley revealed that he had become the proud father in a touching Instagram announcement.

Posing a photo of him holding the tot’s hand, Ashley wrote: “Aliyas Diamond Cain – 16.01.24, 4:32am, 9lbs 3oz.

“I will love you, appreciate you, guide you and protect you with all of my heart, for the rest of my life.

“& you will have the most beautiful guardian angel heaven holds watching over you and protecting you too.

“Welcome to the world, my son.

“May your body be strong, your mind be wise, your heart be loving and your spirit be pure and truly powerful.”

The proud dad then explained the reasoning behind Aliyas’ name.

He wrote: “What the letter ‘A’ holds is a family tradition, being the first letter of my father’s and all my uncles’ first names. The name ‘Diamond’ is from my grandma and their mother. It’s our family name along with Cain. It’s our Vincentian roots, all the way from our small island and from our great people.”

Ashley is yet to reveal the identity of the mother of his son.

He and ex-partner Safiyya Vorajee lost their daughter Azaylia, whose middle name was also Diamond, to leukaemia in 2021 when she was just eight months old.

Last month Safiyya exclusively told Central Recorder of her heartache after learning Ashley was expecting a baby boy with another woman.

It led to criticism from some, but Ashley was quick to quash any backlash.

Addressing the conversation he had with Safiyya, he claimed “recollections may vary” but insisted he is committed to working with her to lead The Azaylia Foundation, which was set up in honor of their little girl.

Ashley wrote on social media: “Safiyya and I have shared an intense emotional journey together since losing Azaylia.

“When there are intense emotions involved, be that from loss, breakups or my recent baby announcement, recollection of events may vary.

“What has never varied is our mutual commitment to our daughter’s foundation, which has never been stronger.

“So I will continue saying less and doing more.”

Ex-footballer Ashley, 33, spoke of his joy at being a dad again late last year, though he admitted he had mixed emotions given the grief he continues to live with.

But Safiyya, 36, claimed he had initially wanted to try for another child with her and that his baby news had left her taken aback.

She told us: “I don’t know why he would ask to have another baby with me knowing he’s sleeping with someone else.

“When he asked me, it was the moment I’d been waiting for.

“I sighed with relief that we could reunite and have a family again.

“It was at Azaylia’s garden, in front of our daughter, such a precious, safe space for us.

“He said, ‘I don’t want another baby with another woman’, and asked if we could have one together.

“I couldn’t speak, the tears were rolling down my face.

“Over the coming weeks, I then waited for him to say, ‘Shall we get back together’. I truly thought he would, I thought he was just taking things step by step.

“But then, out of the blue, he told me he was having a child with someone else.

“It was like a hurricane had hit me. I am shocked.”