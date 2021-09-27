Air Force Jet Gives 9/11 Flashbacks As It Weaves Between Towers

A Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III cargo plane was flown along the river in Brisbane, Australia in preparation for the city-wide Sunsuper Riverfire air festival on Saturday. A huge cargo aircraft left people on the ground stunned as it weaved in between skyscrapers.

The C-17A Globemaster III cruised over Brisbane in Australia, following the path of the city’s river and wending its way past buildings.

Even though the flight, which took place on Thursday as a practice run for the finale of the Brisbane Festival today, was advertised ahead of time, some were left shaken.

NBC senior executive Mike Sington saw the footage on Twitter and said it brought him back to 9/11. Posting a video, he said: “No, no, no, just no. A Royal Australian Air Force jet weaves through the skyscrapers of downtown Brisbane, on purpose. It was a rehearsal for an air show, causing immediate flashbacks to 9/11.”

A C-17 pilot in the US Air Force told Task & Purpose the spectacle would never have happened in the United States.

“If the crew’s timing is off or if they are slow to react, the jet would collide with a building. Very risky,” the anonymous pilot said.

“Those Brisbane videos are insane. We could never do something like that.” Others suggested that the flight was not actually as risky as it looks at first, with the angle of the video giving the impression it’s closer to the buildings than it is.

Australian reporter Chad Ryan said: “It’s not immediately discernible in the angle in this video, but that plane is flying above a river that runs through the city.

“Not weaving in between buildings. Also, it was widely publicized before it occurred so people weren’t caught off guard.”

The Australian air force carried out two flypasts, with one at 1,000 feet and the other as low as 300 feet at points.

In a statement, officials said: “Safety, noise management, and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of Defence flying activities.

“Participating squadrons will operate with a view to minimizing the impact on local communities. The health and safety of all personnel participating in this event is paramount.”