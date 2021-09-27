Rising Football Star Who Was Left For Dead Reunites With His Family In Australia

THE HEARTBROKEN family of Brit footie star left fighting for life after a one-punch street attack is reunited with their son in Australia.

The parents of the English football player, Danny Hodgson, who was almost killed in a cowardly one-punch attack have finally been able to see their stricken son, whose condition has sadly deteriorated.

After receiving an exemption, Nicola and Peter Hodgson flew to Perth to be with him. He was allegedly attacked near Perth Train Station on his way home from a game on September 4.

After spending his 26th birthday in a coma, Danny opened his eyes this week but had to be sedated and placed back on a ventilator after having a tracheotomy to protect his airway.

Danny Hodgson was struck in the back of the head and left for dead at a Perth train station in Australia in what’s been seen as a cowardly attack.

The rising football star, who plays Western Australian team ECU Joondalup, was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery for a number of head injuries but after the operation, his condition worsened due to more severe brain hemorrhaging.

A 15-year-old boy has since been arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm by Perth detectives on Tuesday and will appear before a children’s court later this month.

Perth cops said: “It will be alleged around 1.55 am, the victim (man in his 20s) was walking near the Perth Train Station when he was approached by the accused.

“It will be alleged, without warning, the accused punched the victim in the head, causing the victim to fall backward.

“The accused allegedly fled the scene without attempting to render assistance to the victim.”

As Danny fights for his life, his UK-based family has posted a desperate plea on Facebook in the hope of securing two seats on a flight to Perth.

Nicola Hodgson, Danny’s mother, shared a heartbreaking post that’s been shared more than 7,000 times, with Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson sharing it on his Twitter account and donating a few thousand pounds towards a GoFundMe page.

Danny’s parents, who come from Cleator Moor, Cumbria, have been granted a three-month tourist visa but may still have to quarantine for 14 days, according to a spokesperson for Western Australia’s health department.

Special arrangements are being made to allow Danny’s parents to visit their son during quarantine. However, they’re still struggling to find an airline that can accommodate them.

In the upsetting post, mum Nicola wrote: “We are obviously distraught with what’s happened to our son and are trying desperately (sic) to fly to Perth to be by his bedside.

“We are desperate to be with Danny by his bedside that’s why we are reaching out to everyone on social media to see If there is anyone out there whether their (sic) in the airline industry, MP, or someone who has been in a similar situation that can offer some possible advice or can help then please reach out to us as we need to be with him.

“Danny is full of life and has a heart of gold, he is the most kind, gentle and positive person I know who has a passion for life and football.”

Kenny Lowe, coach for ECU Joondalup, where Hodgson played before his injury, tweeted: “Someone must be able to help Danny’s Family get into Perth.

“I am sure the Football and broader Australian community will rally and help. This is what Aussies do. Come on let’s bring them here to be at their son’s side.”

Manchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson also shared the post on Twitter and wrote: “Surely someone can help find this family 2 seats to Australia, I couldn’t imagine been (sic) in this situation as a parent.”

Danny played for English League Two side Carlisle United before moving to Perth at 18.

The talented youngster won the National Premier League WA title with ECU Joondalup in 2020 and was awarded the golden boot as the competition’s leading goalscorer in the same season.