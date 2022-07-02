After the Pandemic-Caused Shortage, Airlines are rushing to train new pilots

As the shortage of commercial pilots reach a critical level, one regional carrier is offering triple pay for pilots who pick up trips, while other airlines have been cutting back on service.

Airlines are now scrambling for new pilots to fill this void.

American Airlines welcomed new pilots to its class on the first day. They were drawn from all walks, including those with degrees in teaching golf, real estate, and teaching.

To combat chaos at airports throughout the country, airlines are on a hiring spree. Many people died in the COVID-19 epidemic, and no new pilots were ever trained for two years.

Some airlines have tripled their pay to boost their already low ranks. The average pilot’s salary is $93,000

“We’re recruiting all across the board. We’re recruiting from colleges. We’re recruiting through our cadet program, where we subsidize young pilots’ training. We’re recruiting through a military helicopter transition program. We even have recruited a crop duster,”Inside Edition: Michael Herrman from Piedmont Airlines. 

American Airlines’ subsidiary Piedmont Airlines is producing 40 pilots a month at Piedmont Airlines. 

Many of the newbies have traditional backgrounds such as flight instructing. 

Recruits must have already logged 1,500 hours of flight time and then go through five weeks of classroom instruction, along with 40 hours in a simulator.

 

