Robotaxis shut down & blocks street for hours to stop driverless car traffic jam

BUSY traffic in San Francisco was brought to an abrupt halt by a fleet of driverless cars that stopped traffic for several hours.

As part of a public trial of Cruise Robotaxis, a swarm of Cruise Robotaxis stopped vehicles on Gough Street and Fulton Streets Tuesday night.

1 Two hours later, traffic was halted by several robotaxis after they failed to function properly. Credit: Reddit

According to reports, traffic was stopped for up to two hours while employees of the company raced to fix the cars.

Reddit images showed the extent and number of malfunctions, with numerous driverless vehicles stationed at both the entrance and exit.

It caused a swarm of traffic and frustrated drivers were left fuming.

“The first thing I say to my co-worker is that they’re getting together to murder us,”Reddit user Reddit wrote this amused motorist.

“It was a pretty surreal event. It was a very surreal event. Humans had the task of manually taking the cars out. Cruise should be punished for blocking the streets for so long.

“They even made it so the street sweeper couldn’t hit an entire block.”

Cruise, which is supported by General Motors, has not revealed the reason why the vehicles stopped or what caused them to fail in the same spot.

“We had an issue earlier this week that caused some of our vehicles to cluster together,”A company spokesperson stated.

“While it was resolved and no passengers were impacted, we apologize to anyone who was inconvenienced.”

According to TechcrunchThe vehicles were finally recovered using a combination remote assistance and manual retrieval.

This malfunction resulted in no accidents.

The embarrassing mishap came just one week after Cruise launched its paid driverless commercial taxis service in San Francisco – seen as a world first in a major city.

Due to the company’s license, the services have been allowed to operate between 10pm and 6am with the cars restricted to particular streets.

Before launching the paid service, Cruise offered several months of free rides to the public.

However, safety concerns and violations of motoring laws have been repeatedly raised.

After a Cruise car was discovered driving after dark, police pulled it over.

In an Instagram video that was widely shared, officers were captured looking confused when they discovered the vehicle didn’t have a driver.