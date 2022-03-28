After Taylor Hawkins Tragic Death, Tom Morello (Travis Barker), Questlove, and more pay tribute

The sudden death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has led to an outpouring of support for the musician’s family and the surviving band members. There have been many tributes, stories, and remembrances of Taylor Hawkins from celebrities all over the entertainment world. Hawkins was loved by many people because of his infectious spirit and joy.

The Foo Fighters were the first to give it a try. After meeting Dave Grohl, the legendary drummer and lead singer of Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins was invited to join the band. They became close friends and formed one of the most influential rock bands for more than twenty-five years. Here’s the official message the Foo Fighters posted below…

Hawkins was highly respected outside of his band and was considered an extremely influential musician. All genres of musicians immediately responded to the news by sharing information about their personal connections and conversations over the years with Hawkins. Among those was Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello. The popular guitarist, radio host and pop culture figure dropped a message, praising Hawkins’ “spirit” and included a picture of himself, Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction frontman and Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell. You can check it out below…

Questlove, another drummer, posted a tribute to Hawkins on Instagram. Hawkins, a producer, author and Roots singer was also called Hawkins. “coolest dude ever”He also sent his condolences to his loved ones and friends. He also dropped a great photo of the drummer sitting behind his kit, which you can see next…

Travis Barker, Blink-182 drummer, had a close connection to Hawkins. Barker started his career playing drums for Alanis Morissette. He would often visit Barker at Orange County dive bars to see him play in a punk band and tell him that he was going be a star some day. Barker attributes those visits to giving him the strength, determination and willpower to persevere until he succeeded. Later, Blink-182 as well as the Foo Fighters were on tour together. The two would smoke cigarettes in airplane bathrooms and each other’s sets every evening. Read his touching tribute below.

In addition to the many posts on Instagram, Barker also received a lot of support on Twitter. Many musicians posted stories of Hawkins’ tragic passing and added their comments. Many others shared their stories of how they felt connected with him or what he meant. Axl Rose (Guns N Roses) posted one of the posts, calling him a “soulmate”. “great guy”He expressed his excitement about meeting up soon in Daytona.

Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins.He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him!Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona.Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’their fans.March 26, 2022 Learn more

He also shared some nice words with Mark Ronson, a popular musician and producer. He was recently a Foo Fighters collaborator. A reimagined versionThe single by the band “Making A Fire.”Hawkins was the name he used in his post “one of the greatest rock drummers of all-time,”Ronson was able to work with many influential and well-known musicians over the last few decades, which is an especially high praise. Hawkins could also be described with many unique adjectives by Ronson.

Taylor Hawkins’ passing was so devastating. He was truly one of a sort. A generous, cheerful, positive, positive, impish. He is also one of the greatest rock drummers ever. This f**king sucks.March 26, 2022 Learn more

One quick search on Twitter will reveal many more tributes from some of the most famous names in music, as well as many from other genres. Kiss Frontman Gene Simmons he had his own blogNickelback also has this option. Shared some kind words. Ozzy Osbourne A remembrance was posted, as did John Stamos… and many more.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Hawkins’ family, the Foo Fighters, and all those who loved the talented drummer. Many will miss him, and his drumming will continue influencing new generations of musicians for many years to come.