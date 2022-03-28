Kristina and Karissa Shannon, Twin Stars in “Girls Next Door”, Speak Out in “Secrets of Playboy”.

Twins Kristina Shannon and Karissa Shannon were the stars in the last season. “The Girls Next Door,”The reality series that featured Hugh Hefner’s life in the Playboy Mansion.

The sisters are now making alarming claims about the mansion. One of them alleges that Hefner expected them to have sex on their 19th birthday.

“Secrets of Playboy,” airing on A&E, is hosted by Inside Edition chief investigative correspondent Lisa Guerrero.

“When I heard about their stories, it broke my heart. Because they were so young, so vulnerable,” Guerrero said.

Kristina, Karissa, and Holly Madison were both 18 when they received the offer to appear with Hefner on the show. They replaced Kendra Wilkinson and Holly Madison.

“Hef wrote a letter — old school — and he said, ‘I would love for you guys to be my girlfriends and move in with me and film the Girls Next Door show.’ So when we got the letter, we were like, of course, we’re gonna go,” Kristina said.

Karissa claims that she was shocked to learn later that she was pregnant by Hefner’s child. She was ashamed to tell him.

“I didn’t want him to know I was pregnant. I didn’t want him to want me to have it. I didn’t want to be stuck even more inside that bubble,” Karissa said.

Lisa Guerrero shares her experience with the Playboy empire. After becoming a popular sideline reporter on ABC Monday Night Football, she agreed to Playboy’s long-standing request to be featured on the magazine’s cover.

“I was called a celebrity cover. So I was able to choose the photographer, choose the pictures, choose the location. I went to Paris. I had my female manager, my mother-in-law and my best girlfriend with me, so I very much was in the power position,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero claims that her experiences with Playboy over the years were positive. But she knows that not all women, such Kristina or Karissa, are as positive.

“After I’ve seen ‘Secrets of Playboy,’ I realize that I dodged a bullet. That those women’s stories, their traumas, their experiences — that could have been me,” Guerrero said.

The new episodes “Secrets of Playboy” begin airing Monday.