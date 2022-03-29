After Social Media Squabbles, Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Played Nice At Saint’s Soccer Game

Things were certainly looking up in the Kim Kardashian and Kanye west co-parent Kim Kardashian’s children , who were pictured together with their kids at Saint’s soccer game this weekend. It’s been a tumultuous few weeks for the couple, with Ye going on multiple social media rants about their shared custody agreement and making multiple threats (via his music) directed at the reality star’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The couple remained together for Saint’s weekend soccer match, despite their differences.

Images taken by TMZ ?, DondaThe rapper was pictured standing next to his ex wife, who was seated in a chair at the sideline cheering on her son. Though the exes reportedly didn’t interact with each other very much, there was no sign of tension between Kim and Ye, who was recently Instagram: because he violated policies on harassment, bullying, hate speech and bullying Kanye West was 100% Proud Dad, smiling big as he cheered for his son and kneeled down on the field to film him.

Co-parenting has been at the center of a lot of the former couple’s issues, with Kanye West speaking out against his oldest daughter North being on TikTok We are asking for an apology from the Kardashian family after he was not invited to daughter Chicago’s birthday party. The rapper claimed that he was not invited to Chicago’s birthday party. Kim Kardashian forced him to take a drug test , was watched by security as he tried to play with his son and that the Skims founder wouldn’t allow him to take his kids to a basketball game in Chicago.

Kim Kardashian seems to have tried to keep their troubles private, but she did admit that he needed her support. “stop with this narrative” Ye spoke about being “allowed”His comments came more than one week after he had seen his daughter. He had just picked the children up from school that morning, she replied.

Pete Davidson was not present at the Kardashian/West family event. Kim’s boyfriend also endured weeks of Instagram comments that were posted and then deleted by Kanye West, who Threatened Davidson in the song lyrics “Eazy,” A video showing the event was released. Saturday Night LiveThe comedian was a clay-figure who was kidnapped, and then beheaded by the rapper.

The Meet Cute actor also appeared to be taking the high road by not responding to Ye’s posts, but sources alleged that the comedian just found the whole situation including The music video “hysterical.” That changed, however, after more disparaging comments about Kim Kardashian’s parenting finally caused Pete Davidson to defend his woman, according to a Text conversation leaked Between the two men. In the exchange, the comedian called his girlfriend “the best mother,”Kanye West taunted him by saying that he was “in bed with your wife.”

Things don’t seem to be slowing down between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who have been dating since her October appearance on SNL. In honor of his girlfriend, the actor has already had multiple tattoos done. branding of Kim’s name On his chest. Hopefully this weekend’s family outing was a sign that the former couple is finding a way to move forward peacefully. Kanye West isn’t going anywhere either, and after all, he will be Living right across the street .