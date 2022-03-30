After Lollapalooza in Brazil, Marina and Other Artists Slam Censorship

Saturday was the birthday of a Brazilian politician ordered Lollapalooza Brazil to ban “political demonstrations” from its future events after Marina and other performers shared their distaste for the country’s government on stage the night before. The Welsh artist has spoken out against artist censorship.

“Censorship is still alive and well,” she wrote on Twitter Tuesday, referring to the electoral judge’s order calling for a $10,500 fine for any artist who uses the Lollapalooza stage to address politics. Marina and Pabllo Vitar were two of the artists named in the judge’s order after speaking out against the country’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro during their sets at Lollapalooza in what the official called “propaganda” “premature campaigning.” Brazil’s election is set for later this year.

“We need to stick together. I’m just sick of a certain kind of energy. Fuck Putin. Fuck Bolsonaro. Fuck him!” Marina said on stage at the São Paulo festival on Friday. “We are sick of this energy. We are sick of it. You are the new generation and things are going to change.”

Bolsonaro’s lawyers have petitioned to the Supreme Electoral Court to stop artists from making “political demonstrations”Due to Lolla being a platform for 2 artists and me, this is a result. pic.twitter.com/irxRyX9joB — M A R I N A (@MarinaDiamandis) March 29, 2022

We are all sick of these old men that think they own the country they belong to. “lead” They don’t own anything. They are also weaker than we realize. People feel powerless and want to be able to control others. — M A R I N A (@MarinaDiamandis) March 29, 2022

“So many of us are sick of these old men who think they own the countries they ‘lead’ They don’t own anything,”She wrote a second tweet. “And they are weaker than we think. When people feel they have no power they try to take it away from others.”

Brazilian popstar Pabllo Vitar shared a similar message while performing at the festival. “Get out Bolsonaro!”A red towel with the image of Lula Da Silva was worn by Emicida. He is a leftist politician running against Bolsonaro. She is expected to win according to Brazilian polls. Rapper Emicida promoted voter registration during her set, before chanting, “Hey Bolsonaro, take it in the ass,”According to The Guardian.

This week, superstar Anitta laughedThe fine that was proposed by the Brazilian official via Twitter “one less bag.”She said, “Does this law apply abroad? Because my festivals are only international.”

Marina’s sentiment seems to echo that of many young Brazilians — and her fans, many of whom are queer — who oppose the leadership of Bolsonaro in Brazil, who has espoused anti-gay rhetoric.

Her statements at the festival were also in keeping with the forward-thinking feminist lyrics of her songs. “Purge the Poison” “Man’s World.”(Vittar is featured in a remix of “Poison.”) “I want to see change,”She told PeopleLast year. “The world we live in really lacks femininity. We need more feminine so we can connect with Earth and nature. So that we care again.”

Lollapalooza representatives did not respond immediately to my inquiry Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.