Kanye West’s ex Julia Fox is writing a book, and she already has a very high opinion of it

Assuming you don’t live under a rock, you’re probably hyper-aware that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have created and endured Some serious drama Celebrities even got involved in the divorce proceedings Marvelous! Civil War Way . Kardashian appears to be moving on with Pete Davidson and West. Julia Fox, actress: A short-lived love affair This was his longest relationship after the split. Fox is currently writing a book about his split from the “Gold Digger”The rapper is making a big deal about it by sharing her high opinion of the in development quasi-memoir.

After the rambunctious Oscar ceremony, there was a Vanity Fair afterparty (via Variety Julia Fox was asked about her book. While she doesn’t give too much detail about it, she does say that she feels it is a “masterpiece,”It was almost without irony. Below is her response to a question about this. “dream project”:

Well, I don’t want to give too much of it away, because I’m very superstitious, so I don’t like to speak of things before they’re finished. But it’s, so far, a masterpiece, if I do say so myself.

There’s kind of a lot to unpack here, honestly. First of all, Julia Fox wore a distinct look that is as visual as any other. The heavy eye make-up she is known for, she wore a black gown with a black hand accessory. The illusion of being choked was created by the way her neck runs up. Even though the handbag was made out of real human hair, the dress was still visible. This is an unusual choice, which would normally signify a bold statement. Fox claims that she was simply having fun at the end of the night . There’s no reason not to believe her new book will be an adventure.

Her new book update was also interesting by the unique look she was sporting. Most people don’t call their own work a masterpiece, especially for a first effort in a given field. However, we love girls who are confident. The fact that she already sees the need for follow-ups shows it.

Julia Fox said that the book was originally conceived as a memoir. It may have been to focus on her relationship and Kanye West. However, she now sees it as her first novel. She also explained that the book is still in progress but will soon be out. You can see her response in the tweet below.

Julia Fox announces her upcoming book “is so far a masterpiece” https://t.co/M5GljMMdCx pic.twitter.com/gxLHfpaMx6March 28, 2022 Learn more

Kanye West was only with Julia Fox for six weeks. They spent a lot of time apart because of their busy schedules. If Fox’s creative endeavor does end up being about the time she spent as his girlfriend amid Kim Kardashian and West had a drama-filled moment It would be a great feat to extend that experience to a book. While their relationship will likely take up a smaller chunk of the text, I can’t even begin to imagine how many pages Kardashian could fill after around 10 years with the rapper.