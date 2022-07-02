After double-down on Elliot Page tweets, Jordan Peterson was called a “weirdo”

Jordan Peterson, controversial Canadian conservative psychologist and author, has been ridiculed after he doubled down on his reason for refusing the deletion of a tweet about Elliot Page.

Peterson posted a video of almost 15 minutes onto his YouTube channelYouTubePeterson discussed the reasons why he refused to apologize for the tweet on June 22nd that led to him being removed from Twitter.

Peterson mocked the concept of Pride Month and deliberately named Page in his tweet. The 60-year old wrote: “Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.”

Peterson’s tweet, which was flagged as hateful conduct, was reported to Twitter and he was removed from Twitter. He was accused of violating Twitter’s policy: “You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

Peterson stated: “I say ‘banned’ but technically I’ve been suspended. But the suspension will not be lifted until I delete the ‘hateful’ tweet in question, and I would rather die than do that.”

Peterson was hired recently by The Daily Wire, was able to call Twitter “sons of b**ches”We compared Pride month with the seven deadly sins. It doesn’t take genius to see that they are very different.

He compared Page’s surgeons to Josef Mengele’s Nazi concentration camp doctor Josef Mengele.

Peterson’s verbal protest was mocked by comedian Tim Heidecker on Twitter, calling him a “weirdo”.

It’s a shame Peterson doesn’t see these tweets, but it might actually be the best thing for him.

