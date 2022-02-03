After ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg’s Holocaust-Related Comments, Meghan McCain, View Alum, Weighs in

ABC’s The ViewThe long-running daytime talk program is not immune to controversy. There have been many incidents involving panelists and their comments. Whoopi Goldberg is a long-standing cast member who was criticized for making comments about the Holocaust. A lot of viewers and pundits have been sharing their thoughts on the matter. Goldberg’s subsequent two-week suspension Some are calling for her firing from the show. Meghan McCain, former series host, has now joined the chorus.

Whoopi Goldberg made the controversial remarks during The January 31st episode The series. During the “Hot Topics” segment, the group began discussing the banning of particular books within some school systems across the United States. From discussing the subject of censorship, the group began to debate whether the Holocaust was racially motivated. With this, Goldberg asserted that the anti-Semitic behavior of the time was not comparable to racism. Her fellow panelists seemed to disagree with her, as did many viewers. Since the episode aired, the TV personality has apologized for the remarks .

During her own tenure on the show, Meghan McCain found herself on the receiving end of backlash due to statements made on-air and has been candid about her problems with the program . Since departing the show in July 2021, the media personality has become a writer for DailyMail.com . In her most recent column for the site, she admitted that she hasn’t watched the series since her exit but found her former co-star’s sentiments “too serious to avoid addressing.”She recalls receiving negative responses from the Women’s March founders in 2019 after she chastised them for holding anti-Semitic views.

After describing her views about the U.S. state of antisemitism, she turned her attention to Whoopi Goldberg. Meghan McCain lambasted her View colleagues’ belief that “’cancel culture’ is really ‘accountability culture’”. McCain also argued that a double standard exists when it comes to the show’s liberal and conservative-leaning pundits and says that “accountability culture”Is “forgotten”When it comes to Goldberg. However, Goldberg’s former host stated that she was not asking for the ex-host to be fired.

I am not calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be fired, if only because I don’t believe there is any universe where she could possibly do anything that could get her fired – she is the crown jewel of The View and a pop culture icon.

Meghan McCain and Whoopi goldberg shared a complex relationship on The View

It would not be an exaggeration to say Meghan McCain and the Star Trek alum had their fair share of ups and downs while working together on ABC’s top-rated talk show. The show has seen many tension-filled situations over the years. But McCain and Goldberg produced some of the most memorable. its most cringeworthy moments . Sometimes, the two found common ground. For example, McCain paid tribute once While noting their philosophical differences, the Oscar winner was congratulated. The Sister Act 3Also, star comforted her former co-host After the death of her father Senator John McCain, she was able to return to the show for only the second time.

Given the state of their relationship, it seems understandable that the DailyMail writer isn’t asking that Whoopi Goldberg be fired but is still criticizing how the show handles conflicts involving her. The network has not made any further announcements regarding Goldberg’s future. Goldberg is currently suspended from the show.

The ViewIt airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on ABC.