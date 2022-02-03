5-Ingredient Homemade Cream Cheese Recipe

This recipe requires five ingredients: plain yogurt, heavy cream, and two eggs.
To make, you’ll need:
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 cup of 2% Milk
- 1 ¼ cups of 2% plain yogurt
- ½ teaspoon of kosher salt
- 3 tablespoons white vinegar
Rosen recommended that you avoid ultra-pasteurized cream or milk, as they will not curdle properly.
This recipe also required a CheeseclothA fine-mesh sieve (or large bowl), and some plastic wrap. It took approximately an hour and 15 mins to prepare, not counting the time it was kept in the refrigerator overnight.