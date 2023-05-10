After a student went on a knife rampage, he killed ten schoolgirls and injured at least thirteen others at an orphanage in Poland

Last night, a 16-year-old girl was killed in a slashing rampage that took place at an orphanage in Poland.

Cops fear a pupil launched the deadly attack on kids and teachers at the children’s home in Tomisławice in the Sieradzki district.

1 After a knife attack at an orphanage in Poland, a 16-year old girl was stabbed and killed. Credit: Google

State Fire Service officials report that at least 13 people have been injured by the incident shortly after 11:00pm.

Police, firefighters and medics were on the scene.

Marcin Zwierzak is the spokesperson for the Poviat Fire Service headquarters. He told Kalisz24, “The very preliminary investigation shows that the most likely suspect was one of the students.”

Police have begun a search for the alleged attacker.

