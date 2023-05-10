My protein cookie results are shocking to people who don’t know I am a 65-year-old bodybuilding grandmother.

The grandma who is bodybuilding has been able to impress her fans with her exercise routine, and the protein cookies she eats that helps her keep her shape.

Granny Guns, as she is known in the gym, is passionate about building muscles.

3 TikToker granny guns has revealed more information about her protein-rich cookies. Credit: TikTok/65_strong

3 Granny Guns sells her protein cookies Credit: TikTok/65_strong

3 Her workout was also shown in the video Credit: TikTok/65_strong

TikToker: “The best cookies you can earn, not give”@65_strong( wrote in a recently published article You can also watch the video below..

Can I get a cookie from Granny? The text on the screen said the first clip.

She then removed her glasses and stared straight at the camera.

The text on the screen continued, “A protein-rich cookie.”

Granny Guns is shown in the video working out at the gym.

She performed arm repetitions using different machines.

Granny Guns then did unassisted push-ups.

The video ended with a cookie that read: “Yes.”

More than 6,100 people have viewed the video.

A person once said: “I’d love you to be here, my Grandmama.”

Some admired her for the strength she possessed, while others questioned if it was a good cookie.

Granny Guns posts her protein cookies frequently on TikTok. She has over 954,600 fans and 31.7million Likes.

The treats are also available on her website.