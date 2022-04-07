A+E Hires Sony Veteran Kerstin Gühne For Key EMEA Sales Role

A+E Networks Global Content Sales has hired Sony Pictures Television exec Kerstin Gühne as its Vice President for EMEA.

This will see her overseeing distribution of A+E content throughout German-speaking Europe, the CIS region, Russia and Turkey.

Her hire follows a 15-year spell at Sony, where she rose to Managing Director and Senior Vice President of Sales and Distribution.

At A+E, Gühne will report to Group Managing Director of A+E Networks Global Content Sales Patrick Vien.

Gühne began her career at Fremantle parent Bertelsmann’s publishing division, before moving to RTL group as head of programme acquisitions for kids channel Super RTL.

She held a chief buyer role at TV3 in Switzerland between 1999 and 2001, before moving into international distribution through a Vice President role at kids company DiC Entertainment (now part of WildBrain) and then moving to Sony in 2005.

“Kerstin is a highly accomplished international content distribution executive who brings decades of experience dealing with both traditional and emerging content platforms to her new role,” said Vien. “Her vast knowledge of the ever-changing global marketplace will play an important role as A+E Networks continues to expand its footprint throughout the region.”