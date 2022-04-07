The Airline Launched Exclusively for Influencers Is Going to Coachella

A new airline has been launched exclusively for content creators and influencers.

Willa Air, launched by fintech startup Willa, is set to first fly influencers to Coachella Valley this month.

Influencers can expect to be pampered with pre-flight champagne as well as IV drips and massages.

Oh, the Instagram of it all.

A new “airline” has launched that’s designed specifically for content creators and influencers called Willa Air. Its inaugural flight will be roundtrip travel for 12 influencers from Los Angeles to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival later this month. Passengers can expect to be pampered with everything from pre-flight champagne to post-festival IV drips and massages.

Launched by the payment platform Willa, Willa Air — which is actually just one private jet — is now welcoming applications online. The application asks for nothing more than your name, TikTok, and Instagram handles. Contestants be warned: You’ll need to have your own Coachella ticket and you must be vaccinated to take the flight.

According to the website, winners “will be picked based on several factors, and priority consideration will be given to creators who are or become Willa users and use the app to send approved invoices.”e site.

“We launched Willa Air to provide superfast and convenient travel for the content creators who are jetting off to events across the US. Naturally, we are launching during this huge, creator-fueled weekend in Coachella Valley, one of the biggest influencer events of the year,” Aron Levin, Willa’s co-founder and chief marketing officer said in a statement.

According to the company’s website, it also plans to fly influencers to New York Fashion Week in September.

Winners for the Coachella flight will be announced on April 11.

Insider has reached out to Willa Air for comment.