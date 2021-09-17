Adopted Son Refuses To Give Bone Marrow To Biological Father

Just like any relationship, managing the one you share with your biological parents can sometimes be delicate and complicated. Adoptive children do not always have a good relationship with their biological parents. Redditor One knew it was irresponsible, but he decided to not donate his bone marrow.

Your relationship with your biological parents is probably still very new. You'd probably be stuck figuring out where you fit into each other's lives. Though it's an exciting time for both of you, it can still be a little confusing for some, and this was the case for a 17-year-old adopted boy on Reddit.

The Redditor was adopted when he was two. Since his birth parents could not care for him, he ended up in foster care. He was adopted by a couple and lived happily ever after. He and his birth parents never tried to contact each other for 17 years. They finally reached out to each other to save their biological father.

After 17 years of not speaking with his biological parents, the Reddit user felt that the latter best described his situation.

In his post, the teenager explained, “About a month ago, my birth parents got into contact with my family. Long story short, my birth father is sick and needs a bone marrow transplant..”

The Redditor’s birth parents wanted him to get tested and donate his marrow to his father. However, the Redditor’s foster parents left the decision to him. He contemplated it for a while before finally making a decision.

An adoptee’s relationship with their birth parents is an individualized experience. This means that no two situations are the same. Though he could’ve blindly helped his birth father, the Redditor decided to do what he felt was the right thing for him.

For most adopted kids, the opportunity to have a strong relationship with their entire family can be a rewarding experience. However, it doesn’t always work out. After he posted his story, several people from the online community felt he needed to step forward and help his biological dad despite their non-existent relationship.

The Redditor was happy and had nothing to complain about his adoptive family. His only issue was with his birth parents since they left him to survive on his own. He wasn’t comfortable helping his biological father, but some believed it to be an inconsiderate decision.

Several people from the online community sided with the teenager and applauded his decision. However, some felt he should’ve reconsidered the decision and helped his dad anyway.

In his Reddit post, the dad of a 17-year-old emphasized his dark past with his ex-wife. The couple split after seven years of marriage, with the dad gaining custody over his daughter. He wanted his daughter to live a happy life away from her mother, who later on married her co-worker.

The mother never contacted her daughter for 11 years but forced her way into the teenager’s life just because she needed her favor. Posting on Reddit, the dad wrote: “About 3 months ago, my ex-wife contacted me to say that my daughter wasn’t actually mine. She was the product of the affair with the guy she is now married to and that my daughter needed to donate bone marrow to her “brother.” I refused.”

The Redditor’s ex-wife then contacted her daughter at school and tried to convince her to donate her bone marrow. The teen refused to talk since her mom showed up only to seek a favor from her. The dad didn’t want to convince his daughter to help her stepbrother.