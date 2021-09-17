Floribama Shore Season 5 Was Filmed Somewhere Exquisite But Not Where You Think

On May 20, Nilsa gave birth to her son Gray Allen Gazda, but she admitted she was hesitant to film Season 5 of Floribama Shore while pregnant.
In an interview with HollywoodLife, the MTV personality shared she initially wasn’t going to appear in the new season.
“I wasn’t going to go. I was like..this is too much. I’m too pregnant for this,” She elaborated. “There were too many unresolved issues between certain people, and I don’t want to spend my last couple of months pregnant in a hostile environment.”
Aimee was the one who convinced her to go to Athens with everyone else. Nilsa told the outlet, “She’s like, ‘I’m not doing this without you!'”
We can’t wait to see how the new season unfolds. New episodes of Floribama Shore air Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.