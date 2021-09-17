Floribama Shore Season 5 Was Filmed Somewhere Exquisite But Not Where You Think

On May 20, Nilsa gave birth to her son Gray Allen Gazda, but she admitted she was hesitant to film Season 5 of Floribama Shore while pregnant.

In an interview with HollywoodLife, the MTV personality shared she initially wasn’t going to appear in the new season.

“I wasn’t going to go. I was like..this is too much. I’m too pregnant for this,” She elaborated. “There were too many unresolved issues between certain people, and I don’t want to spend my last couple of months pregnant in a hostile environment.”