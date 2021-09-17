Asmatic Child Kicked Out Of Airplane For Not Wearing Mask

A two-year-old boy was shockingly kicked off an airplane for not wearing his mask properly despite suffering an asthma attack. Amanda Pendarvis was the mother of the boy and took to Instagram to record the ordeal.

She sarcastically captioned the video with: “Thank you for your bravery, Carl on flight AA 1284… really took a stance and got this monster off the plane @Americanair.”

The incident took place on a flight from Dallas to Colorado on September 13. A US mandate currently requires that all people aged 2 and older must wear a mask to public transport unless they are drinking, eating, or otherwise medically exempt.

American Airlines require passengers to apply for an exemption in advance, but young Waylon’s family had not. Amanda described one crew member as “truly evil, power-tripping”.

She said: “He got on the intercom to say to the entire plane, ‘I’m sorry for the delay but we are dealing with a non-compliant traveler.”

“I was not refusing a mask, nor did I even say I wouldn’t try to keep a mask on my son. He was wearing a mask that I had on while I held it over his face as we were being escorted to the airport. I genuinely don’t have words.”

“[They] had the plane turned around and had us escorted off to be met by police officers. Why? Wait for it… because my two-year-old was not properly wearing a mask. [It was] the most humiliating/traumatizing experience.” It was the first time that the asthmatic Waylon had worn a mask.

American Airlines told the Independent: “On September 13, American Airlines flight 1284 returned to the gate prior to departure from Dallas-Fort Worth to deplane a party refusing to comply with crew member instructions to remain seated while on an active taxiway and to wear face coverings securely over their nose and mouth.

“After agreeing to adhere to policies instituted for the safety of our customers and crew, all individuals were rebooked for travel on the next flight to Colorado Springs.”

Whilst admitting that she had not followed American Airlines protocol in obtaining an exemption in advance of the flight, Amanda was still angry that common sense did not prevail.

She added: “Mind you, Way is asthmatic. We had a negative Covid test Way had yesterday. Told him he has asthma and has never worn a mask before. He did not care that this asthmatic child was literally hyperventilating.”