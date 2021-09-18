Adele looks unrecognisable as she snubs Met Gala for In-N-Out date with beau

Adele looks unrecognisable as she snubs Met Gala for In-N-Out date with beau
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Adele looked unrecognisable when she headed to In-N-Out for a burger on Wednesday night.

The singing sensation skipped the Met Gala and went to an American fast-food joint to get a bite to eat rather than getting dressed up for the most glamorous night of the year.

The British singer, wearing a black mask and a black outfit, with her golden hair tied up, was photographed by a member the public.

The 33-year-old Rolling in the Deep star wore a white tshirt and black bomber jacket to the restaurant where she was joined by her ‘boyfriend Rich Paul.

Sharing the snaps on Twitter, the shocked diner penned: “Everyone is at the Met Gala, Adele is at In-N-Out burger.”

A fan of the singer snapped two photos of Adele as she queued up to get a burger and a drink with her lover, Rich.

Fans flocked to the comments in an instant, with many dubbing Adele “the realest of them all” for skipping the glitzy star-studded event.



Adele got cosy with beau Rich back in July
One fan said: “She has her priorities right!”

Another penned: “She’s the realest of them all. [sic]”

A third wrote: “She needs to be in and out of the studio more.”

While a fourth penned: “Smart girl. I ain’t paying $35,000 to an event I’d want to flip almost everyone off at. That’s a special kind of stupid.”

A fifth chimed in: “We love an unproblematic Queen.”



The singer skipped the coveted Met Gala to get a burger
This comes not long after Adele and Rich attended the birthday party of LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, in West Hollywood at the end of August.

After revealing their relationship in the summer, it seems that Adele is closer than ever with her new boyfriend.

The slimmed down Adele and her rumoured boyfriend sat together at a NBA Finals game in Phoenix in July.

Adele wore a black-and–camel coat, black leggings and a matching black mask.

Rich leaned in close, wearing a blue jacket and a red button-up shirt with a grey mask.

An insider has admitted to People Magazine that things still aren’t “super serious” between the duo, but they’re having a “good time”.

Things seem to have picked up somewhat since then.

