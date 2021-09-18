The Reason Why a Girl’s Boyfriend and Father Hide Their Relationship Upsets Her — Today’s Story

I was horrified when I discovered that the most important people in my life had been lying to me for years.

Gabriel Patton and I first met at a seminar for work two years back. I was impressed by his passion for justice and law while he lectured on the role of the Family Court social worker.

After the lecture, I approached him and thanked him. We began to talk. Since then, we have been talking and Gabriel suggested that we could have a lifetime of conversation and maybe even a little kissing.

Their lives were full of secrets I had never imagined. Gabriel thought it was time to meet my parents since this was a long-term relationship

I thought that since this was definitely a long-term relationship it was about time Gabriel met my parents. Gabriel was always shy about taking me home. I had wanted to take him home for years.

It was probably because he was ten years older than me. I also told him that my dad is older than my mother. Gabriel was a beautiful, kind, open-minded, and loving child of my parents.

After much struggle, Gabriel finally agreed to meet with my parents. It was so wonderful. I instantly began planning a wonderful intimate dinner for four at my home.

My dad was sitting in the corner booth of my favorite deli when I stopped by to get pastrami as a starter. Gabriel was the one he was speaking to!

How had they met? I wondered, and then I saw Gabriel shake his head with a sad expression, and my dad reach out a consoling hand and placing it on his shoulder. It didn’t seem like they had just met for the first time.

They seemed like they were old friends and felt very at ease with one another. I was dazed, confused. I was dazed and confused. Or maybe they didn’t realize their connection to me? Perhaps that’s all it is!

I went home, buried myself in my kitchen, and let go of the constant worry about Gabriel and dad. Everything was set up and the candles lit by eight o’clock.

I ran to answer the doorbell. They brought a bottle of chilled white wine and it was mom and dad. Gabriel arrived just minutes later. I introduced Gabriel to my parents and then watched attentively as Gabriel held dad’s hand.

“Lovely to meet you, Lawrence,” Gabriel said. “I’ve heard so much about you from June.”

“Same here,” “Dad,” said Gabriel. “All good things! So June tells me you’re a lawyer?”

We sat down together at the table, and I began to prepare the starters and wine. Gabriel and Dad acted as if they were meeting for the first time. I knew something was up, but how could it be?

When I snapped, we were still eating dessert. “What’s going on?” I interrupted Dad’s favorite fishing story to ask him a question.

“Going on?” asked mom, surprised. “Nothing honey, everything is fine.”

“I mean with Dad and Gabriel. I know you know each other. I saw you this afternoon at the deli,” I answered. “So you can drop the act!”

Gabriel and Dad exchanged a look, which spoke volumes. Then Gabriel said gently, “Yes, June, your father and I know each other very well.”

“But how? And why didn’t you tell me?” I cried angrily. “You lied!”

My father touched my hand gently. “June bug,” He said. “Gabriel wanted to tell you everything a long time ago, as soon as he realized who you were, but I begged him not to.”

“You asked him to lie?” I gasped. “But why?”

“Listen June,” Gabriel said, “I spent seven years in prison…”

“IN PRISON?” I cried. “What kind of criminal are you? And you didn’t tell me!” My mom stopped me from jumping up and turning to go.

“Please June,” my mom whispered. “Hear him out.”

“I was going to spend the rest of my life with a convict and you want me to hear him out?” I screamed.

“Yes, honey,” My mom said. “And believe me when I tell you I know how you feel.” I was moved by her voice and her expression.

“I’m listening,” Gabriel and my dad heard it.

“Gabriel and I met in prison,” said my father. “You were nine at the time, so we just told you I was going away on a business trip, but I spent those 18 months in jail.”

“Jail?” I gasped. “For what?”

Dad looked at me with sadness. “For trusting the wrong people. My business partners set up a fraudulent corporation and set me up as the patsy. Gabriel was my cellmate and he saved my life and my sanity.

“Gabriel helped me prove my innocence even though I was sentenced for 10 years. He wrote the briefs which overthrew my conviction and sent me home.

“We saved each other, Larry,” Gabriel said smiling. “But I never imagined I’d fall in love with your daughter.”

“Gabriel, what made you go to prison?” I asked quietly.

“My aunt and I were in our last year of law school. One of my cousins was part of a gang. He kept his drug stash in my room. My aunt confirmed that it was mine and backed him up.

“So I went to jail. I managed to finish my degree, and take the bar exam. I started representing my fellow inmates, and by the time I came out I was an experienced lawyer.”

I looked at the two men I loved most in the world and tears filled my eyes. “I hoped you’d like each other,” I laughed. “But this is even better — you love and trust each other!”

We were married a year later and dad played a dual role: he gave the bride away but also served as the groom’s best friend.

It is always surprising when secrets are revealed. Gabriel and Harry thought they were able to keep their past secrets, but the truth was out.

Gabriel and Harry thought they were able to keep their past secrets, but the truth was out. It is essential that we give people the opportunity to speak up before we judge them. June was so mad that Gabriel made her numb to it, but she eventually forgave him.

