Actress Mary Mara Dead at 61 After Drowning in New York River

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
The acting world has lost a star.

Mary Mara, an actress known for her roles in ER and Law & Order, has died at the age of 61, her rep confirms to E! News on June 27.

“Mary was one in a million—one of the best actresses I ever met,” Mara’s manager, Craig Dorfman, said in a statement. “I saw her for the first time off-Broadway in 1992 in Mad Forest and she was electrifying. She was unique, wickedly funny and a wonderful woman who will be missed.”

Mara was found dead on June 26 after a suspected drowning incident while swimming in the St. Lawrence River, according to a New York State Police press release. Authorities said in the release that Mara’s body showed no signs of foul play.

A cause of death has not yet been released, pending an investigation from the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

During her expansive career in television drama, Mara held a recurring role Loretta Sweet on ER from 1995 to 1996. Beyond the popular soap opera, Mara made appearances on Hope & Gloria, NYPD Blue and Dexter.

