Actors Who Won Awards for Playing Famous People

In 1969, Barbra Streisand won an Oscar for playing Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl.”

In the musical movie “Funny Girl,” Streisand played Fanny Brice, a vaudeville actress who became a famous Broadway star. Brice was known for her acting, singing, and comedy — all of which Streisand brought to the biopic.

“Since Fanny herself cannot be brought back, the next best thing is to get Barbra Streisand to sing and strut and go through comic routines à la Brice,” The New York Times wrote. “Miss Streisand is well on her way to becoming a splendid entertainer in her own right, and in ‘Funny Girl’ she goes as far as any performer can toward recalling the laughter and joy that were Fanny Brice.”