Actors from ‘Terminator,’ Who Appeared on “The Walking Dead”

Patrick, the famous player of the T-1000 in “Terminator 2,”He appeared in one episode as Mays. Mays is a survivor who crosses paths to Aaron (Ross Marquand), or Gabriel (Seth Gilliam). He also played Mays’ identical twin.

Insider reported that Patrick said he was a big fan of Insider in 2021. “TWD”For many years. He was in Atlanta, Georgia where the series is filmed, when the pandemic struck, and he was finally allowed to appear on-screen.

“I often wondered, well, maybe someday I’ll get a shot to get down there,”Patrick said. “I’m just glad it finally fell into place where I could actually do it. They wrote such a great role that I read it and I went, ‘Oh my God, how can you not want to do that part?'”