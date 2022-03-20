Falters in China, Box Office: The Batman Earns $36 Million More

Warner Bros./DC’s “The Batman”It has crossed the $300 million mark at domestic box office. The film has earned $36.8 millions in its third weekend. This keeps it at the top of the box office charts.

With this result “The Batman”It is currently within striking distance of the domestic totals “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”($330 Million) “Aquaman” ($335 million) as it still has one more weekend with major premium format support before the release of Sony/Marvel’s “Morbius”April 1.

The one blemish on the film’s numbers was its release in China this weekend, opening to just $12 million as it added $49 million from international markets. The country’s recent increase in COVID-19 deaths is partly responsible for this weak opening. 43% of cinemas have been closed in response to the epidemic, including those located in major cities such as Shanghai.

This is despite the fact that “The Batman”It will still surpass the $600million global mark on Monday. And it is on pace to surpass the global runs for blockbusters 2021 like “F9” “No Time to Die.”Contrary to those films that leaned more heavily on overseas gross, “The Batman” has seen its domestic/international split fall nearly even with $298 million overseas and $300 million in North America. This is similar to the DC title. “Wonder Woman,”This company made $412.5 millions of its $821million global total domestically in 2017,

It was obvious that “The Batman”Would remain No. Sony would remain No. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0,”It was distributed in 2,336 theaters, and earned an estimated $17.6million. After combining its anime divisions Crunchyroll & Funimation, the film was the first to be released by Sony. All anime films from Sony will now be theatrically released under the Crunchyroll banner.

Funimation has carved a niche in recent years by releasing eight out of the top 20 most-sold anime films in America, including “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train,”This movie set a non-English record for box office with a $21,000,000 opening.

This division is an addition to what has been a very successful year for Sony, despite the difficulties of the pandemic. Four films have grossed over $100 million in domestic box office. One of those films is, “Uncharted,” came in third on this weekend’s charts with $8 million grossed in its fifth weekend, giving it a domestic total of $125 million.

Another of those Sony films is the record-breaking “Spider-Man: No Way Home,”The film is close to becoming the third movie to gross over $800,000,000 in the U.S. Although it was pushed out of the top 5, it is now at $797.5 million domestically with $3.2 million grossing this weekend. It will be joining “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” “Avengers: Endgame”This was the only blockbuster to surpass this mark.

Back on the new release side, A24 went wide with Ti West’s slasher film “X,”It opened in 2,865 theaters, earning $4.4 million. Horror buffs and critics have praised the film’s gory content, which earned it a 96% Rotten Tomatoes Rating. “X”Opened at No. 4 on the charts just above MGM’s “Dog,”It earned $4.1 Million in its fifth weekend, for a total of $54.2 Miillion.