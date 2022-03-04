According to reports, POWs Reportedly Call Home as Older Russian Survivors of Nazi Siege of Leningrad

Russian soldiers captured in war are sending their families tearful messages as the harsh reality of war is sinking in.

Moscow’s announcement that 498 soldiers were killed in the Ukraine war was a shock to the nation, but the actual death toll may be much higher.

Vladimir Putin, in a bizarre performance, promised $65,000 death benefits to the families of all Russians killed in war. Putin stood up at one point and then sat down again to think of something else.

To reassure his mother, a Russian prisoner of war recorded a message to him. “I want to say to my mom, ‘Wait for me. I will return,’”He stated.

According to reports, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry invited Russian mothers to visit Kyiv to collect their sons who were being held captive and to take them home.

“I want to go home so badly,”One soldier said it.

The chant “No to war”Russia is experiencing a resounding success.

During an anti-war protest in St. Petersburg, an elderly lady stood up against an armored squad of police officers. She is said to be a child survivor of the Nazi siege of Leningrad during World War II.

Over 7,360 Russian protesters were detained. On Feb. 24, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Russian people for their courage in standing up to their leaders waging war.

“To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who come out to protest, I want to say: We see you. This means that you heard us,”He said. “This is how you can trust us. Fight for our cause. Fight against war.”