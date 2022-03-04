Man pleads guilty in the murder of Clarence Avant’s wife

Los Angeles — A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to the murder of philanthropist Jacqueline AvantThe wife ofClarence Avant, a legendary music executive.

Los Angeles County Prosecutors said that Aariel Maynor pleaded guilty to Avant’s fatal shooting and the attempted murder her security guard at Avant’s Beverly Hills home in Dec.

Maynor also pleaded guilty in the possession of a firearm to a felon, and two counts for burglary. Prosecutors stated that Maynor could be sentenced to as much as 170 years in prison and will be sentenced for his crimes on March 30.

“This crime continues to shock the conscience,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “Mrs. Avant’s death was a tragic loss felt by our entire community.”

Background:Police arrest suspect in the death of Jacqueline Avant (music icon Clarence Avant’s spouse).

Gascón said Maynor will be ineligible for elderly parole.

Police were called to Jacqueline Avant’s home in the early morning hours of Dec. 1. They found her with a gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital, but she did not survive.

According to authorities, he also opened fire on a security officer. Clarence Avant, the guard and not Clarence Avant were both hurt.

An hour later, Los Angeles police officers arrested Maynor, a parolee who had shot himself in the foot at a home in the Hollywood Hills about 7 miles away. He was taken into custody for burglary.

Authorities say he had broken into two homes and that he didn’t intend to target the Avants.

The arrest:Police arrest a 29-year old man for fatally shooting Jacqueline Avant (wife of Clarence Avant)

Jacqueline Avant, a long-time local philanthropist, led organizations that helped low income neighborhoods like Watts and South Los Angeles. She was also on the board of directors of International Student Center at University of California, Los Angeles.

Clarence Avant, a Grammy-winning executive, is known as “The” “Godfather of Black Music” and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year. The 91-year old was also a concert promoter, manager, and mentor to many artists, including Little Willie John and Babyface.

The Avants were married 54 years. They had two children, Alexander Du Bois Avant (film producer) and Nicole Avant (ex-ambassador to the Bahamas). Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer and co-CEO, is their married.

Jacqueline Avant’s charity work and personal connections made them a loved figure. Earvin, former President Bill Clinton, paid tribute to Avant after her death. “Magic”Johnson and Quincy Jones who spoke “the heaviness of my heart today is unlike any other that I have ever experienced.”

Jacqueline Avant death:A man was convicted of a fatal shooting and is currently on parole