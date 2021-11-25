Aaron Rodgers’ Painful “Covid Toe” After Infection with COVID-19

Aaron Rodgers, NFL quarterback says that he has Covid toe as a side effects of COVID-19.

“Covid Toe”This condition can lead to painful and infected toes.

This condition can impact a person’s ability and ability to walk, or even sleep.

Aaron Rodgers claimed that he has a painful foot condition called Covid Toe during an appearance on “Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday.

Green Bay Packers quarterback and 37-year-old Green Bay Packers player, Tony Romo, stated that Covid Toe remains the only remaining conditionHe recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month. He was kept out of the team’s facility 10 days to recover.

Rodgers confessed to being “misleading”Consider getting vaccinated for COVID-19 after he was tested positive on November 3. For the remainder of the season, he might have to bear the pain of CovidToe. The NFL regular season is over for seven weeks. The playoffs, in which the Packers are well-positioned, will start immediately on January 15.

Covid Toe, a condition that causes skin lesions to the toes of people who have had a COVID-19 infection, is called Covid Toe. Multiple studiesIt is possible that the condition is due to an overly aggressive immune reaction against the virus. This could continue for several months after COVID-19 has been completed.

Covid Toe could limit Rodgers’ mobility, rest, and movement for the remainder NFL Season

You may notice your feet look a bit smaller. They look frostbitten.Purple, swollen, and itchy toes.

In One studyResearchers found that people suffering from “Covid Toe”Had trouble sleeping Walking, Dr. Charles Cassius, the lead author on the study and a researcher at Hôpital Saint-Louis, in Paris, France, Insider previously.

Rodgers may already have limitations in practice or games because of the condition.

Rodgers was back with the Packers on November 13th, and he was on the injury report for the team the day before the game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers left the game this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings to receive treatment in the locker area. The Packers lost the game 31-31. Rodgers stated that the issue was “very, very painful”at the post-game press conference.

According to some studies, covid toe can last from six weeks up to several months. WebMDRodgers might have to live with the pain for the rest of his NFL season.

“I have an injury that’s not going away,”Rodgers claimed that “The Pat McAfee Show.”