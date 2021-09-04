Amy Roloff feels delightful after getting married

Amy Roloff wants everyone to know she couldn’t be happier. The Little People Big Worldstar wants everyone in the world to understand how amazing it is to be married.

The mother of four was married to her long-term boyfriend Chris Marek last Saturday. It was exactly one year since the couple originally planned to walk down the aisle.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was delayed. Amy had to also move from where they had exchanged vows. The oddity there is that they ended up getting married at her ex’s property.

It is hard to believe that Amy Roloff, a married woman with Matt who once shared happy times, was awkward for anyone.

If it was indeed a bit awkward, she didn’t let it bother her too much. According to a new interview, she couldn’t be happier in her new life.

Amy Roloff Loves Being A Married Woman

Amy told the publication that her life has improved since she spoke to them.

“It was just all so right and good,” She said. “I am just elated. I’m happy. I’m thrilled that I have found someone to spend the rest of my days with.”

She went on to detail the ceremony and discuss some of the things she was concerned about.

“In our wedding barn area we had the doors closed,” Amy said. “but there are cracks in the door because it’s a 100-year-old barn.”She spoke out about setting the stage.

“It was a beautiful day and I could see Chris waiting. “I thought: ‘Oh, he did wear the suit. He didn’t get all weird on me and wear a Hawaiian shirt or something!’ she added happily.

Amy’s Dad in Attendance

Amy had been accused by some of not being grateful enough for her wedding. But it seems like the Little People Big WorldStar knew how special that was. That’s especially the case considering her father was able to attend.

Amy’s dad has had some health issues over the years. These issues were so severe that it was not possible for him to attend. She was thrilled to see her husband, and another man in her life, waiting for the show’s start.

“When [the doors] opened up, I walked halfway down. So my first look was to my dad,” She spoke out for the publication. “When I reached my dad, my next focal point was Chris.

“To me, it was like, these are two — of course my dad was the first man in my world and here I had a second chance at love and just seeing Chris there” She continued. “It was the most special moment.”