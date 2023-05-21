A Squatter Takes Over the Home of a US Army woman on Active Duty

Sheriff’s deputies in Georgia are busy preparing for what could be a dangerous mission.

The Georgia police are about to remove a squatter from this woman’s home.

The person who lives in my home is a criminal by profession. “He has a lengthy criminal record,” said Lt. Col. Dahlia Daire.

She is the home’s owner, and earlier this month learned from neighbors that a stranger had moved into her home while she was on active duty with the army.

She recognizes the potential danger involved in the situation, noting: “We don’t know what we’ll find when we go in.”

Lt. Col. Daure watched as the deputies entered the home, just outside Atlanta. He was relieved to see that they returned a few moments later and had a man handcuffed.

Vincent Simon is identified as the alleged squatter, and authorities said they later found a firearm and drugs in the home.

In a recording of an incident, the homeowner yells at Vincent: “Your time’s up!” “Vincent, your time is up,” says an angry homeowner on video she captured of the incident.

Lt. Col. Daure says she is happy to have her home back and feels “vindicated,” noting of her alleged squatter: “He thought I was playing with him.”

Now comes the difficult part — how messy her newly renovated home will be when she gets back inside.

Cigarette butts, sheets nailed to her new moldings, damaged walls, a dirty carpet

There is also the master bedroom.

What the heck is that? “What the hell is this?” Daure who adds quickly: “He didn’t intend to leave.”

It’s no better in the bathroom.

A lot of clean-up will need to be done to remove the junk from the house, but at least it is her house once again.

He was betting on the fact that people would leave your home quickly. However, he picked the wrong person.

The individual removed from the home is now charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.