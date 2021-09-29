A Self-Taught Baker Created an Easy Oreo and Nutella Pie Bar

Self-taught baker Eloise Head has created a five-ingredient recipe for Oreo and Nutella pie bars.

This no-bake dessert includes butter, cream cheese, and powdered sugar.

Head’s two-minute brownies as well as her three-ingredient Oreo recipe went viral recently.

Eloise Head, a self-taught baker, has a new recipe for a no-bake dessert. This time, she is combining Nutella and Oreos.

Head, who runs the popular @fitwaffle pages on TikTok and Instagram, created a five-ingredient Oreo and Nutella pie bar that’s gone viral on social media.

The demo of her recipe — which includes an Oreo cheesecake base and a thick layer of Nutella — has racked up nine million views on TikTok alone.

Here’s how to make Eloise Head’s 5-ingredient Oreo and Nutella pie bars

To whip up Head’s pie bars, you’ll need:

200 grams Oreos

400 grams Nutella (melted)

260 grams powdered sugar

115 grams cream cheese (room temperature)

90 grams unsalted butter

First, crush up your Oreos and mix them in a bowl with 60 grams of melted butter, making sure to save some of your Oreo crumbs for the top of your pie bars later on.

Put the mixture in an 8×8-inch tin. Press it down. Next, pour the Nutella melts on top. Smoothen it out.





Add your Nutella melts to the Oreo base.



“Make sure you use enough butter in the base so it holds together,” Head told Insider. “And be careful when spreading out each layer so they don’t mix together.”

Place the tin in the freezer to chill for 20 minutes While you wait to let the cream cheese and 30g of softened Butter cool down, whip up the cream cheese until it turns creamy. After the cream cheese and 30 grams of softened butter are incorporated, add your powdered Sugar to the mixture and stir until it is all combined.

Once the 20 minutes are over, pour the mixture onto your Nutella base. Spread the mixture and sprinkle Oreo crumbs over it. You’re done!





Sprinkle additional Oreo crumbs over the top.



Head said that the Oreo and Nutella pie bars are “super chocolatey” and the “perfect easy dessert.”

“I love that you don’t need an oven,” she said. “You just add the layers, then pop it in the fridge and it’s ready to serve! Easy to make with little fuss.”

Insider heard from Head that the Oreo/Nutella recipe was inspired in part by a Lotus Biscoff biscuits spread.

Head is also known for her easy 2-minute brownies and 3-ingredient Oreo cake

Her simple Oreo recipe, which can be made in the microwave, has racked up 54 million views and 127,000 comments on just TikTok alone.

Insider was told by Head that she tried out microwaveable cookies and cakes before deciding to try brownies.

“I used a really simple method to make a nice small brownie so it cooked quickly,” She said. “And I made sure to add lots of chocolate chips to make sure it was extra gooey and chocolaty.”

Head’s simple dessert recipes have won her a lot of fans over the last year.

“I find that people tend to have their favorite biscuits, chocolates, and spread, so when they’re included in a recipe, they’re instantly drawn to them,” Head explained.

Head, who is 27 years old, now has nearly four million followers on her social media platforms. Head stated that the best part of her social-media success is connecting with people through baking.

“Being able to provide these recipes across social media is so rewarding,” Head said. “And it’s been absolutely amazing seeing so many people try the recipes.”