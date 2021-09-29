Piers Morgan slams ‘Austin Powers tribute act’ Daniel Craig’s pink premiere jacket

Piers Morgan has slammed James Bond star Daniel Craig and compared him to an “Austin Powers tribute act”.

On Wednesday morning, Morgan posted to Twitter a funny remark about No Time To Die’s jacket.

Red carpet events took place in London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday night. Stars, celebrities, and the Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge were all present.

The 53-year old Daniel wore a pink suede jacket and black trousers to the premiere of his swan song Bond movie.



The Wake-Up! author labelled Daniel’s choice of attire as “garish”.

He also made a jibe in which he compared the Bond actor to an “Austin Powers tribute act”.

Piers wrote, “O dear O(7) dear. [sic]



“James Bond would never wear a garish pink suede dinner jacket.

“You’re supposed to be a steely-eyed assassin with exemplary sartorial taste, Mr Craig…. This is not an Austin Powers tribute act.”

Daniel Craig isn’t the only Brit that Piers has gone after on social media this week.

In response to the supposed fuel crisis across the UK, the broadcaster blasted selfish panic-buying Brits in a tweet on Monday.



Piers said that while Britain’s supposed fuel shortage was man-made by panic buyers flocking to the pumps, Britain did have a “massive brain cell shortage”.

He wrote: “There is no fuel shortage in Britain.

“But judging by the ridiculous scenes at petrol stations all over the country, there is a massive brain cell shortage.”

The Daniel Craig comments also follow his wife Celia Walden revealing that she has ‘cut ties’ with her ‘selfish’ anti-vax pals.

