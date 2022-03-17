A ‘Once in a Lifetime’ Home next to Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate goes on the Market for $1.6M

You don’t want to miss this opportunity to purchase a unique property. A three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on the royal Sandringham Estate in the Norfolk, United Kingdom, countryside that boasts Queen Elizabeth II as a neighbor can be yours for just $1.6 million (or, £1.2 million).

Station House is a charming property located within Queen Elizabeth’s 20,000-acre estate. It has recently been made available for sale by a local real estate firm Sowerbys.

In addition to expansive countryside views and an impressive gated entrance, the house boasts high ceilings, an expansive chef’s kitchen and a turning staircase that leads from the main floor to the second level. A master bedroom with fireplace, ensuite bathroom and views to a church is located on the second level, as well as two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and another bathroom.

Built in 1898, it is situated next to the former Wolferton train station, also known by Royal Station as it was once used for royals who visited Sandringham estate.

This home, which was once occupied by the stationmaster, is about two miles from Sandringham House. Sandringham House is where Queen Elizabeth II and her families spend their Christmas holidays. Town & Country.