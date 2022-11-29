A Maverick Writer Provides Secret Details Fans Didn’t Know About

Maverick is the Top Gun writer and producer Christopher McQuarrie shared a really cool secret detail about the Tom Cruise blockbuster that fans would never have known about. This is the The Mission: Impossible – Fallout The filmmaker revealed that there was another tribute for Tony Scott, the director of the original 1986 movie. Top Gun. Scott passed away in August 2012, aged 68.

The weekend will be a busy one. Top Gun McQuarrie answered a question from a fan regarding Cruise’s star dog, Theo. “I really want to know, is it Tom Cruise’s dog? If not whose dog is it?” McQuarrie asked. McQuarrie shared an incredible response, as McQuarrie often engages on Twitter with his fans.

The dog was Tony Scott’s favorite breed and a loving nod to him. I named him Theo after my German Shepherd who was, as anyone’s dog is, the greatest dog who ever lived. https://t.co/l7Z3DHsy02 — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) November 28th, 2022

“The dog was Tony Scott’s favorite breed and a loving nod to him,” McQuarrie explained. “I named him Theo after my German Shepherd who was, as anyone’s dog is, the greatest dog who ever lived.”

Maverick is the Top Gun The film ends with a tribute to Scott. Scott committed suicide in Los Angeles on August 19, 2012. According to reports, he spent his final days in hospice. Cruise to talk about making a sequel Top Gun. Paramount pulled out of the project after Scott’s passing. However, after Top Gun IMAX screen in 2013 and was released by Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer of the film. Resumed work Top Gun 2. Joseph Kosinski worked alongside Cruise. OblivionTo direct, he was employed.

It took almost a decade to get there. Maverick is the Top Gun It was worth all the hard work that brought it to life. This movie received stellar reviews and earned over $1.4 million, making it one of the biggest-grossing movies in Cruise’s history. Amazingly, it topped the Memorial Day box-office, and then returned to number one on Labor Day weekend during its 15th week of release. Maverick It is available now on Paramount+ and will stream on Paramount+ Dec. 22 just in time to celebrate Christmas.

McQuarrie is Cruise’s most trusted collaborator. On the film, he worked alongside Eric Warren Singer and Ehren Kruger. Maverick Screenplay, co-producer along with Bruckheimer and Cruise and David Ellison. Story credits for the film are also given to Justin Marks, Peter Craig, and Cruise.

Cruise was also directed by McQuarrie Jack Reacher (2012), Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015), Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) and the future Dead Reckoning Part I (2023) Dead Reckoning: Part II (2024). Also, the filmmaker worked on Valkyrie (2008), Edge of Tomorrow (2014), Jack Reacher Never Returns 2016 The Mummy (2017). McQuarrie received an Oscar nomination for her writing. Suspects As Usual (1995).