Jackie Chan and Joan Lin’s Complicated Marriage

Jackie Chan is an actor and director of action films. His fame has extended to the world, where he’s had a huge following. He’s also a trained opera singer, philanthropist, and multi-millionaire who is worth $400 million, according to Celebrities Net Worth.

Although it may seem hard to believe, Chan’s wife, actress Joan Lin, was even more well-known than he was when they first crossed paths. Before she quit acting, she was part of more than 70 films. Both have seen a lot together but they keep it low-key.

Here’s what we discovered about the special lady who has been by Chan’s side for 50 years through many difficult moments.

Joan Lin, A Star In The 1970s Taiwanese & Hong Kong Cinemas

Lin, a Hong Kong-based film star in the 1970s was also a superstar in Taiwan. Born in Taiwan on June 30, 1953, Lin dropped out of school when she was just 12 due to her family’s poverty. Her four siblings were her brothers and sisters.

Lin’s career began when she was just a teenager. Lin starred in her debut movie at the age of 19. Chiu Chow’s Hero (1972). Lin was a major character in HsuehFeng’s film. It revolved about the struggles of workers against unfair bosses (Per HKMDb). Lin’s acting ability was praised in this Kung Fu action movie.

It was her second film that won her stardom, despite her successes. The Story of A small town (1979). Lin plays Lin as a prisoner who falls in love with Lin, a beautiful woman.

She was proud of this significant achievement in her career. It won several honors at 16Th Golden Horse Film Festival and Awards, which included Best Leading Actress Award for Lin. Because of her talent and hardwork, she was a true star.

Chan was attracted to Lin because of her mature demeanor and down-to-earth nature

Joan Lin, in many aspects, was not Jackie Chan. Based on the autobiographical way that he describes himself, Never Give UpWhen he was young, he was rather brash and self-confident.

Lin was, however, calm and low-key. He also didn’t seem to be interested in flashy jewelry and clothes that movie stars often wore.

Chan’s team liked her a lot, and he recalled their fondness for his wife in a chapter of his book titled “The Love of My Life.”

The two of them urged him not to ignore this beautiful woman with so much finesse. They said, “He remembered those words.” “Jackie, she’s so beautiful, and such a nice person.” Lin was also impressed by Chan. He often took Lin out.

He fell in love with Lin the closer he got to her. Her friendliness and unpretentiousness made him feel comfortable and accepted him as he was. They were able to get along well. Chan made Lin laugh.

“I behaved like an oaf as usual,” Chan was self-deprecating. “but it didn’t bother her. I never felt uncomfortable with her.”

The media stance suggested Lin was too sophisticated for Chan, causing a small problem in their relationship. He was also depicted in a larger role than she was. This could have created a discord between the two of them, if allowed to.

The couple’s relationship became serious after Lin gave birth to Lin.

Lin became pregnant with Chan’s child in 1981. While he stated that he desired the baby, there were serious questions beneath the surface. Chan was curious to know how fans would feel about the birth of his child.

Lin would secretly give birth in America, so he came up with an idea. The plan was accepted by her and she set off for California. Chan was on the job, so he could not go with her. His manager instead traveled to America along with Lin.

Lin needed Lin the most, so Chan wasn’t too attentive. He admitted that he was working throughout Lin’s pregnancy. To be there for her, he never traveled to the country. Lin, her manager, left California and Lin found herself alone in an unfamiliar land without anyone to help.

Chan finally took time from his career to come to America’s shores when the baby was on the verge of being born. Their manager suggested that they get married. Chan and Lin got married in private at a top-of-the-line coffee shop.

His comments were that it was bustling with people looking for mid-day food. Chan and Lin heard their noisy hubbub as they celebrated their wedding. It’s not too romantic.

Jaycee, their sole child was born on that night. “Most babies are ugly when they’re born, and Jaycee was no exception,” Chan said that he was not proud to be a father of his child. He seemed to be relieved at the least that his child appeared healthy.

Chan was often tight-lipped with money

Chan’s friends started to put ideas in his head about Lin’s sincerity, suggesting without basis that she was a gold digger who was after his money even though she had earned quite a bit of her own. Lin, who was also his wife and their mother, was aware that he was being stingy. He never had any reason to doubt her.

“Although I frittered away my own money like crazy,” Chan wrote this in his book. “I never gave Joan access to my bank accounts and made sure that, if we were to divorce, she wouldn’t receive a dime.”

Chan’s unkind attitude toward Lin, who he said was a loving and devoted partner and parent, bothered him to some degree. “I was the wicked one, not her, and also stupid,” He said.

Chan’s 1999 Affair With Another Woman Led To A Child

A bombshell landed in the middle of the Chans’ marriage when he had an extramarital relationship. The other woman, Hong Kong actress Elaine Ng Yi-lei, had Chan’s daughter, Etta Ng Chok Lam, in January 1999.

2017 The Straits Times reported that Ng’s lawyer had reached out to Chan in 2015 via a middleman for some financial support for Ng. She had fallen on hard times amid discord with Etta that led to an alleged domestic incident and Ng’s arrest for criminal intimidation. Chan flatly refused to help her, according to reports.

Chan became so embarrassed at his actions that he thought Lin could give him a divorce. He felt that any way to get out of his situation was better than facing his loyal, dignified wife and accepting responsibility for their betrayal.

“I’d behaved abominably and I’d let her down badly,” Chan agreed.

The three Chans—Jackie, Joan, and Jaycee—had an awkward family meeting at Chan’s request. They had something to learn from him.

His responsibilities “unforgivable mistake” Chan spoke in front his son and wife. “I want to apologize to you both.”

They never spoke about it again, he said. Chan made a change to his will and left everything up to Lin. The incident seemed to give Chan insight into her character and expose the injustice of some of his actions.

Not only did she stand by Lin, but she also encouraged him to not hurt Ng. Lin’s big-heartedness in this messy marital situation was almost saintly.

Chan’s Relationship With His Family Is Reportedly Distant

Chan wasn’t always a model husband and father. Chan often put his busy and highly lucrative career ahead of his family. Chan and Lin both went their separate ways until Lin was comfortable dating women.

Jaycee was his son and he only saw him rarely. Chan didn’t even want his family present when he was busy filming.

Jaycee may be questioning his behavior towards Lin. Jaycee was detained in Beijing, China for possessing marijuana. Jaycee spent some time in prison. This incident was a new beginning for his family.

Jaycee Chan spoke at a Beijing press conference on February 14, 2015 after his release from prison. (GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images).

Jaycee was freed from prison by Chan, who made this thoughtful video because he couldn’t be there. This video shows Chan saying, “No matter what, your mom and I will always have your back. … we can celebrate the New Year as a family.”

Jaycee, Lin and Chan reportedly watched the video together. Chan’s uncharacteristic tenderness left all of them in tears.

Chan’s co-author of Never Give UpZhu Mo, wrote. “In the six months that Jaycee was away, Jackie learned how to care for Joan.” He was more aware of her and appreciated her. It seemed like they had turned a corner.

Joan Lin has been stoic and steadfast in what may have been her most challenging real-life role as Jackie Chan’s wife. She has found him to be harsh and callous, as he admits.

This celebrity couple has survived many challenges over the years and is now able to appreciate one another in a deeper and more meaningful way.