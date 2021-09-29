A Man Who Revealed His Phone Number at an Anti-Vaxx Rally Is Now Urging People to Stop Calling Him

Conspiracy theorist Chris Saccoccia, who goes by the pseudonym Chris Sky, spoke at an anti-vax rally in Toronto on Saturday.

Saccoccia provided his phone number in order to reach out to people with resources to support his cause.

Saccoccia told people who called him with stupid questions to “go get vaccinated and do us all a favor” in a Twitter video.

Last Saturday, Canadian conspiracy theorist Christopher Saccoccia, also known by the pseudonym Chris Sky, gave out his phone number during the “Just Say No” anti-vax rally at Toronto’s Eaton Centre where he repeatedly compared vaccine passports to slavery.

Saccoccia gave out his phone number in an attempt to organize anti-vax protests with “substance,” which he defined as storming into Canadian businesses and restaurants without masks and demanding service.

“I’m going to give out my phone number because if there’s any people of substance and resources actually watching this, who actually have a set of balls, a set of morals and actually want to help the country, they can contact me,” Saccoccia said. “My number is public because, unlike the politicians, I have nothing to hide, I’m not afraid of anybody, and I’m actually here to help.”

Two days later, Saccoccia posted a video telling the thousands of “f-cking idiots” calling his phone asking “stupid f-cking questions” to leave him alone.

In another video posted to his Twitter on Monday, Saccoccia reiterated that he gave his number out at the Toronto rally for people who need help and to get in touch with people who have resources to help his cause.

“If you’re not smart enough to go watch one of my videos, or you’re not smart enough to have the common sense to understand what you need to do, then please, just go get vaccinated and do us all a favor,” Saccoccia said.

Two attendees of the Toronto rally were arrested and charged with assault after they attempted to enter a nearby mall and were denied access by uniformed security staff, CTV News reported.

Insider reached Saccoccia via email for comment and to provide the number that he distributed at rally. His voicemail is currently disabled.